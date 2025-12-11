- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
43 (87.75%)
Loss Trades:
6 (12.24%)
Best trade:
2.55 EUR
Worst trade:
-0.23 EUR
Gross Profit:
22.80 EUR (99 304 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.11 EUR (3 200 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (10.34 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.34 EUR (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.86
Trading activity:
96.66%
Max deposit load:
2.44%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
80.33
Long Trades:
17 (34.69%)
Short Trades:
32 (65.31%)
Profit Factor:
20.54
Expected Payoff:
0.44 EUR
Average Profit:
0.53 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.19 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.23 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
4.34%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.27 EUR (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.05% (0.27 EUR)
By Equity:
6.76% (34.70 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|LTCUSD
|17
|BTCUSD
|12
|EURUSDp
|7
|XRPUSD
|7
|ETHUSD
|5
|GER30
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|LTCUSD
|1
|BTCUSD
|9
|EURUSDp
|5
|XRPUSD
|8
|ETHUSD
|1
|GER30
|1
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|LTCUSD
|1.3K
|BTCUSD
|92K
|EURUSDp
|521
|XRPUSD
|822
|ETHUSD
|939
|GER30
|85
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.55 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.34 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.23 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
A bit of Crypto and EURUSD trading with a bot
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
522
EUR
EUR
4
97%
49
87%
97%
20.54
0.44
EUR
EUR
7%
1:500