Trades:
319
Profit Trades:
283 (88.71%)
Loss Trades:
36 (11.29%)
Best trade:
75.96 USD
Worst trade:
-42.76 USD
Gross Profit:
1 740.56 USD (1 330 534 pips)
Gross Loss:
-500.12 USD (490 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (184.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
184.68 USD (42)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
97.75%
Max deposit load:
3.51%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
173
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
25.67
Long Trades:
319 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.48
Expected Payoff:
3.89 USD
Average Profit:
6.15 USD
Average Loss:
-13.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-48.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.33 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
13.02%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
48.33 USD (0.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.48% (48.33 USD)
By Equity:
2.38% (237.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|319
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|840K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.43 × 138
