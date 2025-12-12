- Growth
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
116 (74.35%)
Loss Trades:
40 (25.64%)
Best trade:
457.22 USD
Worst trade:
-51.94 USD
Gross Profit:
1 569.32 USD (31 218 pips)
Gross Loss:
-512.91 USD (27 275 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (49.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
457.22 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.38%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
6.76
Long Trades:
72 (46.15%)
Short Trades:
84 (53.85%)
Profit Factor:
3.06
Expected Payoff:
6.77 USD
Average Profit:
13.53 USD
Average Loss:
-12.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-142.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.71 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
156.31 USD (2.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.80% (156.31 USD)
By Equity:
17.32% (910.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|52
|EURJPY
|29
|CHFJPY
|22
|EURGBP
|18
|AUDUSD
|14
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPCHF
|7
|USDCAD
|5
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|220
|EURJPY
|29
|CHFJPY
|257
|EURGBP
|53
|AUDUSD
|36
|EURUSD
|84
|GBPCHF
|349
|USDCAD
|27
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|822
|EURJPY
|3.6K
|CHFJPY
|-4.8K
|EURGBP
|2.7K
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|GBPCHF
|-3.6K
|USDCAD
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +457.22 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.11 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.31 × 16
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.36 × 151
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.54 × 4543
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.67 × 6
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.74 × 27
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.77 × 13
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.79 × 120
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.81 × 517
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.84 × 31
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 59
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.93 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.02 × 49
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|1.12 × 17
