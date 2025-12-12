SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Market Stabilizer FX
Pitt Petruschke

Market Stabilizer FX

Pitt Petruschke
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
116 (74.35%)
Loss Trades:
40 (25.64%)
Best trade:
457.22 USD
Worst trade:
-51.94 USD
Gross Profit:
1 569.32 USD (31 218 pips)
Gross Loss:
-512.91 USD (27 275 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (49.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
457.22 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.38%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
6.76
Long Trades:
72 (46.15%)
Short Trades:
84 (53.85%)
Profit Factor:
3.06
Expected Payoff:
6.77 USD
Average Profit:
13.53 USD
Average Loss:
-12.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-142.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.71 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
156.31 USD (2.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.80% (156.31 USD)
By Equity:
17.32% (910.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 52
EURJPY 29
CHFJPY 22
EURGBP 18
AUDUSD 14
EURUSD 9
GBPCHF 7
USDCAD 5
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 220
EURJPY 29
CHFJPY 257
EURGBP 53
AUDUSD 36
EURUSD 84
GBPCHF 349
USDCAD 27
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 822
EURJPY 3.6K
CHFJPY -4.8K
EURGBP 2.7K
AUDUSD 1.3K
EURUSD 1.7K
GBPCHF -3.6K
USDCAD 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +457.22 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.31 × 16
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 151
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.54 × 4543
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 6
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.74 × 27
Tradeview-Live
0.77 × 13
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
FusionMarkets-Live
0.81 × 517
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.92 × 59
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.93 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
1.12 × 17
72 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.10 17:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Market Stabilizer FX
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
5.3K
USD
6
100%
156
74%
100%
3.05
6.77
USD
17%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.