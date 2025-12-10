- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
59 (74.68%)
Loss Trades:
20 (25.32%)
Best trade:
8.85 USD
Worst trade:
-6.88 USD
Gross Profit:
109.12 USD (11 001 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.28 USD (4 018 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (34.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34.97 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
74.84%
Max deposit load:
16.16%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.80
Long Trades:
37 (46.84%)
Short Trades:
42 (53.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.58
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
1.85 USD
Average Loss:
-2.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-15.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.61 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
26.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.47 USD
Maximal:
17.61 USD (7.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.40% (15.71 USD)
By Equity:
36.06% (89.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|79
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|67
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.85 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.15 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.40 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|1.00 × 4
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 106
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|2.92 × 506
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|3.00 × 13
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|5.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-4
|8.60 × 35
|
ForexTime-Cent
|10.31 × 13
|
FBS-Real-8
|14.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
USD
267
USD
USD
6
100%
79
74%
75%
2.58
0.85
USD
USD
36%
1:500