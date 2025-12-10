The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.00 × 1 EGlobal-Cent4 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge02 0.00 × 1 ACYSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live22 0.00 × 13 VantageInternational-Live 22 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-10 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real-6 0.00 × 1 VantageFXInternational-Live 2 0.00 × 1 VantageFXInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.00 × 7 ICMarkets-Live02 0.15 × 68 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.40 × 42 ICMarketsSC-Live31 1.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Demo01 1.00 × 4 BlackBullMarkets-Live 1.03 × 106 FusionMarkets-Live 2.00 × 1 LiteFinance-ECN.com 2.92 × 506 CMCMarkets1-Live 3.00 × 13 FxPro.com-Real05 5.00 × 1 FBS-Real-4 8.60 × 35 ForexTime-Cent 10.31 × 13 FBS-Real-8 14.00 × 1