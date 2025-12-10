SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PMPS
Bin Liu

PMPS

Bin Liu
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
53 (67.08%)
Loss Trades:
26 (32.91%)
Best trade:
32.54 USD
Worst trade:
-60.37 USD
Gross Profit:
411.77 USD (22 516 pips)
Gross Loss:
-226.65 USD (24 363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (113.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.51 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
82.14%
Max deposit load:
29.36%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.14
Long Trades:
34 (43.04%)
Short Trades:
45 (56.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
2.34 USD
Average Profit:
7.77 USD
Average Loss:
-8.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-86.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-86.57 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
18.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.82 USD
Maximal:
86.57 USD (8.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.04% (86.57 USD)
By Equity:
17.62% (199.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADm 68
XAUUSDm 11
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADm 219
XAUUSDm -34
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADm 4.9K
XAUUSDm -6.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.54 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -86.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

请注意
1.交易余额>=200
2.交易基于EA自动交易程序
3.风险最高请不要超过200/0.01手

No reviews
2025.12.22 05:29
No swaps are charged
2025.12.22 05:29
No swaps are charged
2025.12.19 16:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 04:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 15:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PMPS
60 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
4
100%
79
67%
82%
1.81
2.34
USD
18%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.