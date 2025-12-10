- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
53 (67.08%)
Loss Trades:
26 (32.91%)
Best trade:
32.54 USD
Worst trade:
-60.37 USD
Gross Profit:
411.77 USD (22 516 pips)
Gross Loss:
-226.65 USD (24 363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (113.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.51 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
82.14%
Max deposit load:
29.36%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.14
Long Trades:
34 (43.04%)
Short Trades:
45 (56.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
2.34 USD
Average Profit:
7.77 USD
Average Loss:
-8.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-86.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-86.57 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
18.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.82 USD
Maximal:
86.57 USD (8.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.04% (86.57 USD)
By Equity:
17.62% (199.49 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADm
|68
|XAUUSDm
|11
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADm
|219
|XAUUSDm
|-34
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADm
|4.9K
|XAUUSDm
|-6.7K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +32.54 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -86.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
请注意
1.交易余额>=200
2.交易基于EA自动交易程序
3.风险最高请不要超过200/0.01手
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
60 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
4
100%
79
67%
82%
1.81
2.34
USD
USD
18%
1:200