Daryn Doldashev

Quant Aurum

Daryn Doldashev
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 19%
Baazex-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
152
Profit Trades:
105 (69.07%)
Loss Trades:
47 (30.92%)
Best trade:
334.50 USD
Worst trade:
-203.32 USD
Gross Profit:
6 613.14 USD (937 833 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 183.03 USD (1 423 638 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (626.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
729.61 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
61.30%
Max deposit load:
0.76%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.31
Long Trades:
94 (61.84%)
Short Trades:
58 (38.16%)
Profit Factor:
3.03
Expected Payoff:
29.15 USD
Average Profit:
62.98 USD
Average Loss:
-46.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-129.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-426.74 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.06%
Annual Forecast:
73.56%
Algo trading:
17%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
159.64 USD
Maximal:
475.93 USD (1.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.89% (475.93 USD)
By Equity:
0.57% (143.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 131
BTCUSD 16
USDJPY 2
ETHUSD 1
EURUSD 1
USOil 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.5K
BTCUSD 9
USDJPY -1
ETHUSD -11
EURUSD -58
USOil -1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 159K
BTCUSD -641K
USDJPY -37
ETHUSD -3.5K
EURUSD -39
USOil -52
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +334.50 USD
Worst trade: -203 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +626.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -129.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Baazex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
0.36 × 11
No reviews
