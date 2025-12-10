The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.33 × 3 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server 1.00 × 5 BlueberryMarkets-Live 1.00 × 1 ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 1.70 × 4724 VantageInternational-Live 12 3.00 × 1 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 3.15 × 193 ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server 3.86 × 14 ICMarketsSC-Live02 4.00 × 1 AdmiralMarkets-Live3 5.92 × 12 OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live 11.25 × 4 RoboForex-ProCent-3 14.33 × 3 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor