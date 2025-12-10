- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
86 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
43 (33.33%)
Best trade:
75.60 USD
Worst trade:
-390.67 USD
Gross Profit:
468.64 USD (12 086 pips)
Gross Loss:
-548.91 USD (14 875 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (166.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
166.56 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
58.39%
Max deposit load:
95.66%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
66 (51.16%)
Short Trades:
63 (48.84%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-0.62 USD
Average Profit:
5.45 USD
Average Loss:
-12.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-9.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-390.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.46%
Annual Forecast:
-5.54%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
186.48 USD
Maximal:
390.67 USD (103.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.66% (390.67 USD)
By Equity:
38.65% (316.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|27
|EURJPY
|20
|EURCAD
|19
|GBPAUD
|18
|USDCAD
|15
|XAUUSD
|14
|AUDCHF
|8
|AUDNZD
|7
|GBPUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|74
|EURJPY
|-4
|EURCAD
|31
|GBPAUD
|-11
|USDCAD
|-6
|XAUUSD
|-198
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDNZD
|4
|GBPUSD
|29
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|2K
|EURJPY
|-55
|EURCAD
|299
|GBPAUD
|-813
|USDCAD
|-257
|XAUUSD
|-4.5K
|AUDCHF
|171
|AUDNZD
|297
|GBPUSD
|102
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +75.60 USD
Worst trade: -391 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +166.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.33 × 3
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|1.00 × 5
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.70 × 4724
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|3.15 × 193
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|3.86 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|4.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|5.92 × 12
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|11.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|14.33 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
535
USD
USD
22
86%
129
66%
58%
0.85
-0.62
USD
USD
48%
1:100