Ivan Nauros

S177

Ivan Nauros
0 reviews
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -6%
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
86 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
43 (33.33%)
Best trade:
75.60 USD
Worst trade:
-390.67 USD
Gross Profit:
468.64 USD (12 086 pips)
Gross Loss:
-548.91 USD (14 875 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (166.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
166.56 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
58.39%
Max deposit load:
95.66%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
66 (51.16%)
Short Trades:
63 (48.84%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-0.62 USD
Average Profit:
5.45 USD
Average Loss:
-12.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-9.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-390.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.46%
Annual Forecast:
-5.54%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
186.48 USD
Maximal:
390.67 USD (103.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.66% (390.67 USD)
By Equity:
38.65% (316.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 27
EURJPY 20
EURCAD 19
GBPAUD 18
USDCAD 15
XAUUSD 14
AUDCHF 8
AUDNZD 7
GBPUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 74
EURJPY -4
EURCAD 31
GBPAUD -11
USDCAD -6
XAUUSD -198
AUDCHF 2
AUDNZD 4
GBPUSD 29
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 2K
EURJPY -55
EURCAD 299
GBPAUD -813
USDCAD -257
XAUUSD -4.5K
AUDCHF 171
AUDNZD 297
GBPUSD 102
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +75.60 USD
Worst trade: -391 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +166.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.33 × 3
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
1.00 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.70 × 4724
VantageInternational-Live 12
3.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
3.15 × 193
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
3.86 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live02
4.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
5.92 × 12
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
11.25 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-3
14.33 × 3
No reviews
2025.12.29 16:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 07:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 18:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 07:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 8 days. This comprises 6.15% of days out of the 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 07:25
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 2.31% of days out of the 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
S177
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
535
USD
22
86%
129
66%
58%
0.85
-0.62
USD
48%
1:100
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.