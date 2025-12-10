- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
299
Profit Trades:
235 (78.59%)
Loss Trades:
64 (21.40%)
Best trade:
14.98 USD
Worst trade:
-14.39 USD
Gross Profit:
511.99 USD (51 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-268.50 USD (26 937 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (15.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.18 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
4.12%
Max deposit load:
4.43%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.84
Long Trades:
151 (50.50%)
Short Trades:
148 (49.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-4.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-24.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.74 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
24.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
24.74 USD (3.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.56% (24.74 USD)
By Equity:
14.15% (107.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|299
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|243
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|24K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.98 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.67 × 29542
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
USD
838
USD
USD
6
100%
299
78%
4%
1.90
0.81
USD
USD
14%
1:500