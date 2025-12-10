SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Madara Uchiha
Kittiphob Phuttha

Madara Uchiha

Kittiphob Phuttha
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
299
Profit Trades:
235 (78.59%)
Loss Trades:
64 (21.40%)
Best trade:
14.98 USD
Worst trade:
-14.39 USD
Gross Profit:
511.99 USD (51 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-268.50 USD (26 937 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (15.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.18 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
4.12%
Max deposit load:
4.43%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.84
Long Trades:
151 (50.50%)
Short Trades:
148 (49.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-4.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-24.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.74 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
24.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
24.74 USD (3.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.56% (24.74 USD)
By Equity:
14.15% (107.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 299
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 243
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 24K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.98 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.67 × 29542
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
91 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.19 03:36
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.15 06:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 05:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 04:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.15 04:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 02:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.02 20:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 19:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 18:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 05:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 05:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 04:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 04:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 03:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Madara Uchiha
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
838
USD
6
100%
299
78%
4%
1.90
0.81
USD
14%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.