Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Steady focused growth
Che Anderson Glen Hall

Steady focused growth

Che Anderson Glen Hall
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 102%
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 117
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
48 (60.75%)
Loss Trades:
31 (39.24%)
Best trade:
71.00 USD
Worst trade:
-108.00 USD
Gross Profit:
463.86 USD (12 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-268.36 USD (8 586 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (37.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
84.95 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
81.08%
Max deposit load:
99.72%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.80
Long Trades:
42 (53.16%)
Short Trades:
37 (46.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
2.47 USD
Average Profit:
9.66 USD
Average Loss:
-8.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-108.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
21.43%
Annual Forecast:
259.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
108.84 USD (26.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.39% (108.84 USD)
By Equity:
46.26% (170.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 79
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 196
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +71.00 USD
Worst trade: -108 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FOREX.comGlobal-Live 117" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Saving Capital is important to this signal. There is RISK so losses will occur.
No reviews
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 14:24
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.52% of days out of 159 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 12:24
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 08:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 15:03
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
