Andre Luiz Batista Da Paixao

RAFAEL

Andre Luiz Batista Da Paixao
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 27%
4xCube-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
887
Profit Trades:
676 (76.21%)
Loss Trades:
211 (23.79%)
Best trade:
493.82 USD
Worst trade:
-458.24 USD
Gross Profit:
9 218.57 USD (62 595 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 679.33 USD (25 078 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (382.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
493.82 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.13%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
59
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
12.09
Long Trades:
430 (48.48%)
Short Trades:
457 (51.52%)
Profit Factor:
2.51
Expected Payoff:
6.24 USD
Average Profit:
13.64 USD
Average Loss:
-17.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-10.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-458.24 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.40%
Annual Forecast:
53.44%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
458.24 USD (2.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.86% (458.24 USD)
By Equity:
20.68% (4 067.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADxx 193
GBPUSDxx 109
EURCADxx 104
AUDUSDxx 100
EURUSDxx 98
USDCADxx 96
XAUUSDxx 96
EURGBPxx 91
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADxx 1.9K
GBPUSDxx 689
EURCADxx 921
AUDUSDxx 831
EURUSDxx 540
USDCADxx 129
XAUUSDxx -39
EURGBPxx 567
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADxx 12K
GBPUSDxx 4.5K
EURCADxx 8.4K
AUDUSDxx 6.2K
EURUSDxx 4K
USDCADxx 4.8K
XAUUSDxx -3.9K
EURGBPxx 2.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +493.82 USD
Worst trade: -458 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +382.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.