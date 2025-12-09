- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
903
Profit Trades:
737 (81.61%)
Loss Trades:
166 (18.38%)
Best trade:
9.99 USD
Worst trade:
-10.64 USD
Gross Profit:
1 095.70 USD (68 567 pips)
Gross Loss:
-364.21 USD (22 649 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (31.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.43 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
65.41%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
255
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.34
Long Trades:
420 (46.51%)
Short Trades:
483 (53.49%)
Profit Factor:
3.01
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
1.49 USD
Average Loss:
-2.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-45.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-59.27 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
33.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.68 USD
Maximal:
59.27 USD (5.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.36% (11.48 USD)
By Equity:
80.44% (1 956.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|182
|EURUSD
|148
|USDCAD
|128
|NZDUSD
|113
|USDJPY
|109
|USDCHF
|97
|AUDUSD
|75
|GBPJPY
|51
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|126
|EURUSD
|129
|USDCAD
|91
|NZDUSD
|113
|USDJPY
|68
|USDCHF
|107
|AUDUSD
|79
|GBPJPY
|18
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|9.3K
|EURUSD
|7.6K
|USDCAD
|6.4K
|NZDUSD
|5.7K
|USDJPY
|5.5K
|USDCHF
|4.8K
|AUDUSD
|4K
|GBPJPY
|2.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.99 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.06 × 217
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.13 × 72
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.18 × 44
|
Exness-Real33
|0.34 × 44
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.40 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.86 × 21
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|1.00 × 1
