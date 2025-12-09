SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BreakDownSynergy
ALEKSEI SNIETKIN

BreakDownSynergy

ALEKSEI SNIETKIN
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 54%
RoboForex-Pro-6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
903
Profit Trades:
737 (81.61%)
Loss Trades:
166 (18.38%)
Best trade:
9.99 USD
Worst trade:
-10.64 USD
Gross Profit:
1 095.70 USD (68 567 pips)
Gross Loss:
-364.21 USD (22 649 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (31.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.43 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
65.41%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
255
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.34
Long Trades:
420 (46.51%)
Short Trades:
483 (53.49%)
Profit Factor:
3.01
Expected Payoff:
0.81 USD
Average Profit:
1.49 USD
Average Loss:
-2.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-45.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-59.27 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
33.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.68 USD
Maximal:
59.27 USD (5.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.36% (11.48 USD)
By Equity:
80.44% (1 956.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 182
EURUSD 148
USDCAD 128
NZDUSD 113
USDJPY 109
USDCHF 97
AUDUSD 75
GBPJPY 51
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 126
EURUSD 129
USDCAD 91
NZDUSD 113
USDJPY 68
USDCHF 107
AUDUSD 79
GBPJPY 18
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 9.3K
EURUSD 7.6K
USDCAD 6.4K
NZDUSD 5.7K
USDJPY 5.5K
USDCHF 4.8K
AUDUSD 4K
GBPJPY 2.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.99 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.06 × 217
Axi-US06-Live
0.13 × 72
Fyntura-Live
0.18 × 44
Exness-Real33
0.34 × 44
RoboForex-Pro-6
0.40 × 5
OctaFX-Real7
0.86 × 21
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
1.00 × 1
2026.01.01 15:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.31 15:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 02:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.22 11:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 12:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
