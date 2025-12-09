SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Acc2
Majd Sabah

Acc2

Majd Sabah
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 24%
HantecMarketsMU-Server1
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
273
Profit Trades:
234 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
39 (14.29%)
Best trade:
6 990.00 USD
Worst trade:
-3 650.00 USD
Gross Profit:
50 222.70 USD (12 214 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 945.20 USD (11 995 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (1 558.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 990.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
65.22%
Max deposit load:
11.39%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.27
Long Trades:
145 (53.11%)
Short Trades:
128 (46.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
48.64 USD
Average Profit:
214.63 USD
Average Loss:
-947.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-4 173.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 859.18 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.17%
Annual Forecast:
38.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 214.21 USD
Maximal:
5 859.18 USD (9.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.40% (5 859.18 USD)
By Equity:
24.30% (15 439.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF 56
EURUSD 53
EURGBP 43
AUDUSD 37
GBPUSD 34
USDCAD 25
NZDUSD 23
AUDCAD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 2.9K
EURUSD 2.3K
EURGBP 3.1K
AUDUSD 1.9K
GBPUSD 1.5K
USDCAD 237
NZDUSD 1.2K
AUDCAD 43
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF -35
EURUSD -506
EURGBP 1.1K
AUDUSD 563
GBPUSD -884
USDCAD -615
NZDUSD 527
AUDCAD 62
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 990.00 USD
Worst trade: -3 650 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 558.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 173.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-Server1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.10 11:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Acc2
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
71K
USD
19
0%
273
85%
65%
1.35
48.64
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.