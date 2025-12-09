SignalsSections
Emmanuel Opeyemi Adesoye

PrincestonAI

Emmanuel Opeyemi Adesoye
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99.99 USD per month
growth since 2025 -36%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
42 (84.00%)
Loss Trades:
8 (16.00%)
Best trade:
11.68 EUR
Worst trade:
-54.08 EUR
Gross Profit:
154.74 EUR (6 443 pips)
Gross Loss:
-140.62 EUR (3 287 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (73.75 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.75 EUR (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
0.96%
Max deposit load:
105.93%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.13
Long Trades:
30 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
20 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.28 EUR
Average Profit:
3.68 EUR
Average Loss:
-17.58 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-54.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.10 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-33.62%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 EUR
Maximal:
110.40 EUR (81.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.94% (110.40 EUR)
By Equity:
54.04% (49.14 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 16
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.68 EUR
Worst trade: -54 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.75 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.10 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.94 × 6408
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.56 × 1485
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.23 × 947
47 more...
PrincestonAI - Our Consistent Refined Premium Signal For Long Term Medium Scale Investor - Working On XAUUSD

No reviews
2025.12.29 00:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.19 13:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.19 05:20
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.16 11:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 08:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 08:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.09 08:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 08:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
