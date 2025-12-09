- Growth
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
42 (84.00%)
Loss Trades:
8 (16.00%)
Best trade:
11.68 EUR
Worst trade:
-54.08 EUR
Gross Profit:
154.74 EUR (6 443 pips)
Gross Loss:
-140.62 EUR (3 287 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (73.75 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.75 EUR (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
0.96%
Max deposit load:
105.93%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.13
Long Trades:
30 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
20 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.28 EUR
Average Profit:
3.68 EUR
Average Loss:
-17.58 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-54.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.10 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-33.62%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 EUR
Maximal:
110.40 EUR (81.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.94% (110.40 EUR)
By Equity:
54.04% (49.14 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|16
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.68 EUR
Worst trade: -54 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.75 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.10 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.94 × 6408
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.56 × 1485
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.79 × 217
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|9.08 × 112
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|9.23 × 947
