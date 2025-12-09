- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
24 611
Profit Trades:
18 050 (73.34%)
Loss Trades:
6 561 (26.66%)
Best trade:
1 711.63 USD
Worst trade:
-828.86 USD
Gross Profit:
109 788.24 USD (2 528 134 pips)
Gross Loss:
-69 666.96 USD (2 689 039 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
84 (849.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 481.16 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
22.28%
Max deposit load:
2.78%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
269
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
11.70
Long Trades:
15 171 (61.64%)
Short Trades:
9 440 (38.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
1.63 USD
Average Profit:
6.08 USD
Average Loss:
-10.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-894.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 171.75 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
5.49%
Annual Forecast:
66.66%
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 173.99 USD
Maximal:
3 429.61 USD (80.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.59% (3 429.61 USD)
By Equity:
1.71% (420.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|22124
|GBPAUD
|915
|EURCAD
|425
|EURAUD
|357
|GBPCAD
|286
|GBPNZD
|156
|EURNZD
|133
|NZDCAD
|64
|NZDUSD
|36
|EURUSD
|28
|GBPJPY
|24
|NZDJPY
|16
|EURJPY
|9
|AUDJPY
|8
|USDJPY
|8
|USDCAD
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|AUDCAD
|6
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|34K
|GBPAUD
|1.7K
|EURCAD
|483
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|GBPCAD
|605
|GBPNZD
|333
|EURNZD
|-7
|NZDCAD
|410
|NZDUSD
|98
|EURUSD
|185
|GBPJPY
|466
|NZDJPY
|165
|EURJPY
|59
|AUDJPY
|83
|USDJPY
|51
|USDCAD
|208
|GBPUSD
|99
|AUDCAD
|13
|AUDUSD
|93
|EURGBP
|-21
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-191K
|GBPAUD
|15K
|EURCAD
|453
|EURAUD
|-254
|GBPCAD
|427
|GBPNZD
|6.4K
|EURNZD
|6.2K
|NZDCAD
|2.9K
|NZDUSD
|-421
|EURUSD
|-307
|GBPJPY
|4.1K
|NZDJPY
|-1.2K
|EURJPY
|179
|AUDJPY
|-774
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|615
|GBPUSD
|402
|AUDCAD
|-595
|AUDUSD
|392
|EURGBP
|-183
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 711.63 USD
Worst trade: -829 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +849.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -894.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 8
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-02
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.00 × 1
|
Duramarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.13 × 8
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|4.96 × 445
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|5.40 × 30
|
FBS-Real-7
|7.38 × 488
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|13.33 × 55
|
Weltrade-Live
|15.58 × 208
