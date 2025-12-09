SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA Trade Asistant
Daniel Harsono Christanto

EA Trade Asistant

Daniel Harsono Christanto
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 83%
ValburyAsiaFutures-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 747
Profit Trades:
2 025 (73.71%)
Loss Trades:
722 (26.28%)
Best trade:
3 712.00 USD
Worst trade:
-937.92 USD
Gross Profit:
50 082.67 USD (740 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 432.56 USD (742 311 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (161.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 931.00 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
84.89%
Max deposit load:
3.25%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
255
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.56
Long Trades:
1 397 (50.86%)
Short Trades:
1 350 (49.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
7.88 USD
Average Profit:
24.73 USD
Average Loss:
-39.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-2 574.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 895.56 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
17.16%
Annual Forecast:
208.19%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
383.85 USD
Maximal:
3 895.56 USD (18.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.18% (2 457.30 USD)
By Equity:
38.24% (38 798.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.fs 2638
USDJPY.fs 60
GBPUSD.fs 33
EURUSD.fs 10
CLR 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.fs 22K
USDJPY.fs -148
GBPUSD.fs 70
EURUSD.fs 42
CLR 32
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.fs 3.6K
USDJPY.fs -6.4K
GBPUSD.fs 601
EURUSD.fs 4
CLR 247
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 712.00 USD
Worst trade: -938 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +161.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 574.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValburyAsiaFutures-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

First position must opened by trader..

Averaging with fixed lot series

No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 00:11
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.14 23:26
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:200
2025.12.09 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
