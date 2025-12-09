- Growth
Trades:
2 993
Profit Trades:
2 080 (69.49%)
Loss Trades:
913 (30.50%)
Best trade:
169.70 USD
Worst trade:
-32.96 USD
Gross Profit:
4 535.25 USD (282 362 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 539.14 USD (237 608 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (5.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
267.31 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
92.24%
Max deposit load:
35.95%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
223
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.17
Long Trades:
1 673 (55.90%)
Short Trades:
1 320 (44.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-2.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-159.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-196.21 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
21.58%
Annual Forecast:
261.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.81 USD
Maximal:
196.21 USD (14.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.85% (191.81 USD)
By Equity:
21.61% (497.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|2993
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|46K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +169.70 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -159.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OFGCap-Pacific" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Trading Type: Scalping
Minimum Deposit: 0.5K
Laverage: 1.500
More Information Visit AFSID Group International
No reviews
