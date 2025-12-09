SignalsSections
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX EURJPY

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
56 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 79 USD per month
growth since 2024 407%
OFGCap-Pacific
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 993
Profit Trades:
2 080 (69.49%)
Loss Trades:
913 (30.50%)
Best trade:
169.70 USD
Worst trade:
-32.96 USD
Gross Profit:
4 535.25 USD (282 362 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 539.14 USD (237 608 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (5.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
267.31 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
92.24%
Max deposit load:
35.95%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
223
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.17
Long Trades:
1 673 (55.90%)
Short Trades:
1 320 (44.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-2.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-159.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-196.21 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
21.58%
Annual Forecast:
261.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.81 USD
Maximal:
196.21 USD (14.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.85% (191.81 USD)
By Equity:
21.61% (497.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY 2993
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 46K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +169.70 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -159.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OFGCap-Pacific" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
7.00 × 2
100% Automatic Trading using AFSID FX EURJPY Scalper by AFSID Group International
Trading Type: Scalping
Minimum Deposit: 0.5K
Laverage: 1.500

More Information Visit AFSID Group International
No reviews
2025.12.09 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
