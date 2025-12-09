SignalsSections
Jorge Niz

Ea BTCUSD w wwjorgeaiea co m

Jorge Niz
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 65%
VantageInternational-Live 16
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 117
Profit Trades:
1 526 (72.08%)
Loss Trades:
591 (27.92%)
Best trade:
667.63 EUR
Worst trade:
-272.61 EUR
Gross Profit:
16 049.31 EUR (38 293 833 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 384.66 EUR (30 589 574 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (1 535.57 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 535.57 EUR (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
98.09%
Max deposit load:
1.77%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
235
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.21
Long Trades:
925 (43.69%)
Short Trades:
1 192 (56.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
3.15 EUR
Average Profit:
10.52 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.88 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-2 073.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 073.22 EUR (17)
Monthly growth:
45.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
2 073.22 EUR (16.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.97% (2 073.22 EUR)
By Equity:
16.16% (2 037.66 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 2117
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 7.6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 7.7M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +667.63 EUR
Worst trade: -273 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 535.57 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 073.22 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WWW.JORGEAIEA.COM
No reviews
2025.12.28 22:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 03:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 00:26
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 00:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 02:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 02:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
