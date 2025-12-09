- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 117
Profit Trades:
1 526 (72.08%)
Loss Trades:
591 (27.92%)
Best trade:
667.63 EUR
Worst trade:
-272.61 EUR
Gross Profit:
16 049.31 EUR (38 293 833 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 384.66 EUR (30 589 574 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (1 535.57 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 535.57 EUR (29)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
98.09%
Max deposit load:
1.77%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
235
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.21
Long Trades:
925 (43.69%)
Short Trades:
1 192 (56.31%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
3.15 EUR
Average Profit:
10.52 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.88 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-2 073.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 073.22 EUR (17)
Monthly growth:
45.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
2 073.22 EUR (16.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.97% (2 073.22 EUR)
By Equity:
16.16% (2 037.66 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|2117
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|7.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|7.7M
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +667.63 EUR
Worst trade: -273 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 29
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 535.57 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 073.22 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
