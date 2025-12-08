- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
66 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
22 (25.00%)
Best trade:
55.98 USD
Worst trade:
-64.00 USD
Gross Profit:
685.67 USD (11 132 pips)
Gross Loss:
-296.40 USD (4 057 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (118.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.74 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
0.52%
Max deposit load:
9.99%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.33
Long Trades:
24 (27.27%)
Short Trades:
64 (72.73%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
4.42 USD
Average Profit:
10.39 USD
Average Loss:
-13.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-9.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.09%
Annual Forecast:
86.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
73.10 USD
Maximal:
73.10 USD (6.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.60% (67.22 USD)
By Equity:
1.49% (17.43 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|84
|EURUSD+
|4
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|478
|EURUSD+
|-89
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|7.1K
|EURUSD+
|-65
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
No data
XAU/USD scalping strategy with 80% win rate and a profitable track record.
No reviews
