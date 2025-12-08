SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Smart Edge Capital Blue
Luke James Edward Walker

Smart Edge Capital Blue

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 38%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
66 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
22 (25.00%)
Best trade:
55.98 USD
Worst trade:
-64.00 USD
Gross Profit:
685.67 USD (11 132 pips)
Gross Loss:
-296.40 USD (4 057 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (118.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.74 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
0.52%
Max deposit load:
9.99%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.33
Long Trades:
24 (27.27%)
Short Trades:
64 (72.73%)
Profit Factor:
2.31
Expected Payoff:
4.42 USD
Average Profit:
10.39 USD
Average Loss:
-13.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-9.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-64.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.09%
Annual Forecast:
86.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
73.10 USD
Maximal:
73.10 USD (6.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.60% (67.22 USD)
By Equity:
1.49% (17.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 84
EURUSD+ 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 478
EURUSD+ -89
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 7.1K
EURUSD+ -65
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +55.98 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

XAU/USD scalping strategy with 80% win rate and a profitable track record.
No reviews
2025.12.23 02:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
