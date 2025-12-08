The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 4 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.15 × 33 VTMarkets-Live 0.19 × 37 Darwinex-Live 0.29 × 2175 VantageFXInternational-Live 0.64 × 11 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.77 × 13 PrimeCodex-MT5 0.93 × 390 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 1.75 × 4 Ava-Real 1-MT5 1.80 × 5 SMCapitalMarkets-Live2 2.00 × 1 BlackBullMarkets-Live 3.00 × 1 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 3.53 × 19 AdmiralMarkets-Live 3.69 × 261 FPMarkets-Live 4.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real31 4.24 × 21 Binary.com-Server 4.33 × 3 XMGlobal-MT5 2 4.39 × 18 GBEbrokers-LIVE 4.50 × 2 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 4.64 × 11 TickmillUK-Live 4.80 × 5 FXOpen-MT5 5.43 × 7 BCS5-Real 5.67 × 3 RoboForex-Pro 5.73 × 207 7 more...