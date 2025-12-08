SignalsSections
ALESSANDRO DI MAURO

KTK MJ

ALESSANDRO DI MAURO
0 reviews
66 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 -1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
99
Profit Trades:
54 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
45 (45.45%)
Best trade:
64.07 EUR
Worst trade:
-149.12 EUR
Gross Profit:
778.82 EUR (132 465 pips)
Gross Loss:
-924.53 EUR (87 772 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (87.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.13 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.93%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
16 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
65 (65.66%)
Short Trades:
34 (34.34%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-1.47 EUR
Average Profit:
14.42 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.55 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-668.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-668.83 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
1.82%
Annual Forecast:
20.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
422.52 EUR
Maximal:
747.43 EUR (7.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.17% (747.32 EUR)
By Equity:
0.87% (52.83 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 21
GBPCHF 21
CADJPY 11
USDMXN 11
USDCHF 10
NZDCHF 9
USDJPY 8
AUDUSD 5
GBPJPY 2
NZDJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -457
GBPCHF 149
CADJPY 82
USDMXN 59
USDCHF 137
NZDCHF -138
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD -1
GBPJPY -1
NZDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -25K
GBPCHF 2K
CADJPY 5.6K
USDMXN 60K
USDCHF 6.4K
NZDCHF -4.7K
USDJPY 516
AUDUSD -33
GBPJPY -67
NZDJPY 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
Darwinex-Live
0.29 × 2175
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.64 × 11
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.93 × 390
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.75 × 4
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.80 × 5
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.53 × 19
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.69 × 261
FPMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
4.24 × 21
Binary.com-Server
4.33 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
4.39 × 18
GBEbrokers-LIVE
4.50 × 2
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
4.64 × 11
TickmillUK-Live
4.80 × 5
FXOpen-MT5
5.43 × 7
BCS5-Real
5.67 × 3
RoboForex-Pro
5.73 × 207
7 more...
vv
No reviews
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 09:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 16:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 35 days. This comprises 7.61% of days out of the 460 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 16:35
80% of trades performed within 20 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of the 460 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
