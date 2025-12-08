- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
99
Profit Trades:
54 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
45 (45.45%)
Best trade:
64.07 EUR
Worst trade:
-149.12 EUR
Gross Profit:
778.82 EUR (132 465 pips)
Gross Loss:
-924.53 EUR (87 772 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (87.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.13 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.93%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
16 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.19
Long Trades:
65 (65.66%)
Short Trades:
34 (34.34%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-1.47 EUR
Average Profit:
14.42 EUR
Average Loss:
-20.55 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-668.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-668.83 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
1.82%
Annual Forecast:
20.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
422.52 EUR
Maximal:
747.43 EUR (7.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.17% (747.32 EUR)
By Equity:
0.87% (52.83 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|21
|GBPCHF
|21
|CADJPY
|11
|USDMXN
|11
|USDCHF
|10
|NZDCHF
|9
|USDJPY
|8
|AUDUSD
|5
|GBPJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-457
|GBPCHF
|149
|CADJPY
|82
|USDMXN
|59
|USDCHF
|137
|NZDCHF
|-138
|USDJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|-1
|GBPJPY
|-1
|NZDJPY
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-25K
|GBPCHF
|2K
|CADJPY
|5.6K
|USDMXN
|60K
|USDCHF
|6.4K
|NZDCHF
|-4.7K
|USDJPY
|516
|AUDUSD
|-33
|GBPJPY
|-67
|NZDJPY
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +64.07 EUR
Worst trade: -149 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +87.23 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -668.83 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.29 × 2175
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.64 × 11
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.77 × 13
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.93 × 390
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.75 × 4
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.80 × 5
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.53 × 19
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.69 × 261
|
FPMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|4.24 × 21
|
Binary.com-Server
|4.33 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|4.39 × 18
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|4.50 × 2
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|4.64 × 11
|
TickmillUK-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
FXOpen-MT5
|5.43 × 7
|
BCS5-Real
|5.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.73 × 207
