Leo Tatfnda Zvitsva

LeotatendaSignal1

Leo Tatfnda Zvitsva
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -2%
Fundedelite-Server
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
48
Profit Trades:
17 (35.41%)
Loss Trades:
31 (64.58%)
Best trade:
44.93 USD
Worst trade:
-18.00 USD
Gross Profit:
118.30 USD (1 043 pips)
Gross Loss:
-195.63 USD (1 080 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (4.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.29 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
0.43%
Max deposit load:
27.30%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
24 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
24 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.60
Expected Payoff:
-1.61 USD
Average Profit:
6.96 USD
Average Loss:
-6.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-80.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.00 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-0.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
94.42 USD
Maximal:
153.39 USD (3.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.03% (153.39 USD)
By Equity:
0.13% (6.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDc 31
GBPJPYc 8
GBPUSDc 4
AUDUSDc 2
USDJPYc 2
EURNZDc 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDc -92
GBPJPYc 18
GBPUSDc 7
AUDUSDc -13
USDJPYc -10
EURNZDc 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDc -244
GBPJPYc -1
GBPUSDc 29
AUDUSDc -63
USDJPYc -77
EURNZDc 319
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.93 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -80.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Fundedelite-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

give automated signals to my account
No reviews
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 12:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 08:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 19:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 13:26
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 13:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
