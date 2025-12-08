SignalsSections
Narek Chechanyan

GoodSignals

Narek Chechanyan
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 40%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Trades:
726
Profit Trades:
474 (65.28%)
Loss Trades:
252 (34.71%)
Best trade:
31.57 USD
Worst trade:
-51.19 USD
Gross Profit:
1 360.77 USD (42 450 pips)
Gross Loss:
-962.33 USD (26 179 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (53.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
135.32 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.55%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
294
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.29
Long Trades:
371 (51.10%)
Short Trades:
355 (48.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
2.87 USD
Average Loss:
-3.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-81.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.12 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
39.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
121.23 USD (9.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.29% (121.23 USD)
By Equity:
41.01% (573.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 227
EURUSD 189
NZDUSD 160
AUDUSD 150
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 155
EURUSD 110
NZDUSD 86
AUDUSD 47
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 6K
EURUSD 4.2K
NZDUSD 4.1K
AUDUSD 2.4K
Best trade: +31.57 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -81.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 11
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 5
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.14 × 28
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
JustForex-Live
0.18 × 82
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.20 × 60
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.25 × 72
IronFXBM-Real4
0.25 × 147
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.26 × 1112
RoboForexEU-ProCent
0.28 × 98
Axiory-Live
0.29 × 31
ICMarkets-Live20
0.30 × 10
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 384
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.34 × 277
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 106
ICMarkets-Live12
0.35 × 120
Axi-US07-Live
0.38 × 32
ICMarkets-Live18
0.38 × 1329
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.38 × 26
No reviews
2025.12.23 21:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 11:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 15:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 16:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 11:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
