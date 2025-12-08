- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
726
Profit Trades:
474 (65.28%)
Loss Trades:
252 (34.71%)
Best trade:
31.57 USD
Worst trade:
-51.19 USD
Gross Profit:
1 360.77 USD (42 450 pips)
Gross Loss:
-962.33 USD (26 179 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (53.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
135.32 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
19.55%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
294
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.29
Long Trades:
371 (51.10%)
Short Trades:
355 (48.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.55 USD
Average Profit:
2.87 USD
Average Loss:
-3.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-81.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.12 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
39.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
121.23 USD (9.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.29% (121.23 USD)
By Equity:
41.01% (573.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|227
|EURUSD
|189
|NZDUSD
|160
|AUDUSD
|150
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|155
|EURUSD
|110
|NZDUSD
|86
|AUDUSD
|47
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|6K
|EURUSD
|4.2K
|NZDUSD
|4.1K
|AUDUSD
|2.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.57 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -81.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
InstaForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 11
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 5
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.14 × 28
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
JustForex-Live
|0.18 × 82
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.20 × 60
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.25 × 72
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.25 × 147
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.26 × 1112
|
RoboForexEU-ProCent
|0.28 × 98
|
Axiory-Live
|0.29 × 31
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.30 × 10
|
Exness-Real18
|0.31 × 16
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.33 × 384
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.34 × 277
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.35 × 106
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.35 × 120
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.38 × 32
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.38 × 1329
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.38 × 26
No reviews