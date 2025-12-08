- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
75 (74.25%)
Loss Trades:
26 (25.74%)
Best trade:
32.29 CAD
Worst trade:
-35.90 CAD
Gross Profit:
363.30 CAD (21 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-241.63 CAD (13 723 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (38.66 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.47 CAD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
68.63%
Max deposit load:
47.10%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
53 (52.48%)
Short Trades:
48 (47.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
1.20 CAD
Average Profit:
4.84 CAD
Average Loss:
-9.29 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-95.04 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.04 CAD (5)
Monthly growth:
27.55%
Algo trading:
26%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
70.12 CAD
Maximal:
110.93 CAD (22.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.99% (110.93 CAD)
By Equity:
16.18% (67.08 CAD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|74
|USDCAD
|8
|AUDCAD
|8
|AUDNZD
|6
|NZDCAD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|78
|USDCAD
|6
|AUDCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.7K
|USDCAD
|761
|AUDCAD
|417
|AUDNZD
|118
|NZDCAD
|318
|NZDUSD
|208
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +32.29 CAD
Worst trade: -36 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.66 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.04 CAD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AlgoGlobal-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AltairInc-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 24
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 32
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|1.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.88 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.00 × 4
|
PurpleTradingSC-02Demo
|2.00 × 5
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.00 × 8
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|2.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|3.30 × 10
|
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 8
|
IronFXBM-Real9
|4.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|5.82 × 90
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|6.50 × 4
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|6.89 × 9
|
FBS-Real-4
|8.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|9.50 × 4
|
Coinexx-Demo
|12.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|13.42 × 67
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
USD
563
CAD
CAD
3
26%
101
74%
69%
1.50
1.20
CAD
CAD
23%
1:300