SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / OKADU
Ankit Sachdeva

OKADU

Ankit Sachdeva
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
75 (74.25%)
Loss Trades:
26 (25.74%)
Best trade:
32.29 CAD
Worst trade:
-35.90 CAD
Gross Profit:
363.30 CAD (21 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-241.63 CAD (13 723 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (38.66 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.47 CAD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
68.63%
Max deposit load:
47.10%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
53 (52.48%)
Short Trades:
48 (47.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
1.20 CAD
Average Profit:
4.84 CAD
Average Loss:
-9.29 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-95.04 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-95.04 CAD (5)
Monthly growth:
27.55%
Algo trading:
26%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
70.12 CAD
Maximal:
110.93 CAD (22.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.99% (110.93 CAD)
By Equity:
16.18% (67.08 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 74
USDCAD 8
AUDCAD 8
AUDNZD 6
NZDCAD 3
NZDUSD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 78
USDCAD 6
AUDCAD 5
AUDNZD 2
NZDCAD 2
NZDUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.7K
USDCAD 761
AUDCAD 417
AUDNZD 118
NZDCAD 318
NZDUSD 208
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.29 CAD
Worst trade: -36 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.66 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.04 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 24
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.22 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 32
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.88 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 4
PurpleTradingSC-02Demo
2.00 × 5
FPMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.00 × 8
SwitchMarkets-Real
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real
3.30 × 10
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
4.00 × 8
IronFXBM-Real9
4.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
5.82 × 90
RoboForex-ProCent-7
6.50 × 4
FXPIG-LIVE
6.89 × 9
FBS-Real-4
8.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live09
9.50 × 4
Coinexx-Demo
12.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 14
13.42 × 67
6 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.15 13:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 23:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 08:23
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.08 08:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 08:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OKADU
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
563
CAD
3
26%
101
74%
69%
1.50
1.20
CAD
23%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.