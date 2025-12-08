- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
153
Profit Trades:
117 (76.47%)
Loss Trades:
36 (23.53%)
Best trade:
76.20 USD
Worst trade:
-85.96 USD
Gross Profit:
1 230.35 USD (15 283 pips)
Gross Loss:
-410.36 USD (2 678 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (178.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
224.12 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
16.70%
Max deposit load:
135.68%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.09
Long Trades:
153 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.00
Expected Payoff:
5.36 USD
Average Profit:
10.52 USD
Average Loss:
-11.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-77.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-148.29 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
206.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
160.98 USD (8.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.92% (160.98 USD)
By Equity:
31.99% (145.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|25
|EURUSDb
|21
|EURJPYb
|16
|AUDCHFb
|10
|EURAUDb
|10
|AUDCADb
|9
|EURCADb
|9
|USDCADb
|9
|EURGBPb
|8
|GBPJPYb
|7
|GBPCHFb
|7
|GBPAUDb
|7
|AUDJPYb
|3
|GBPCADb
|3
|GBPNZDb
|2
|AUDUSDb
|2
|GBPUSDb
|2
|EURNZDb
|1
|EURCHFb
|1
|CADJPYb
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|250
|EURUSDb
|135
|EURJPYb
|214
|AUDCHFb
|-161
|EURAUDb
|105
|AUDCADb
|79
|EURCADb
|-30
|USDCADb
|-45
|EURGBPb
|62
|GBPJPYb
|41
|GBPCHFb
|68
|GBPAUDb
|51
|AUDJPYb
|12
|GBPCADb
|1
|GBPNZDb
|27
|AUDUSDb
|2
|GBPUSDb
|32
|EURNZDb
|0
|EURCHFb
|-28
|CADJPYb
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|7.8K
|EURUSDb
|626
|EURJPYb
|1.6K
|AUDCHFb
|-236
|EURAUDb
|899
|AUDCADb
|259
|EURCADb
|-917
|USDCADb
|66
|EURGBPb
|312
|GBPJPYb
|405
|GBPCHFb
|361
|GBPAUDb
|655
|AUDJPYb
|235
|GBPCADb
|32
|GBPNZDb
|291
|AUDUSDb
|9
|GBPUSDb
|331
|EURNZDb
|37
|EURCHFb
|-109
|CADJPYb
|49
Best trade: +76.20 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +178.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Min deposit: 100$
No Stoploss
high risk
50 - 100 % month
No reviews
