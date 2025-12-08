SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Trader Grind
Maksim Borodin

Trader Grind

Maksim Borodin
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2025 211%
AMarkets-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
153
Profit Trades:
117 (76.47%)
Loss Trades:
36 (23.53%)
Best trade:
76.20 USD
Worst trade:
-85.96 USD
Gross Profit:
1 230.35 USD (15 283 pips)
Gross Loss:
-410.36 USD (2 678 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (178.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
224.12 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
16.70%
Max deposit load:
135.68%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.09
Long Trades:
153 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.00
Expected Payoff:
5.36 USD
Average Profit:
10.52 USD
Average Loss:
-11.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-77.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-148.29 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
206.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
160.98 USD (8.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.92% (160.98 USD)
By Equity:
31.99% (145.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 25
EURUSDb 21
EURJPYb 16
AUDCHFb 10
EURAUDb 10
AUDCADb 9
EURCADb 9
USDCADb 9
EURGBPb 8
GBPJPYb 7
GBPCHFb 7
GBPAUDb 7
AUDJPYb 3
GBPCADb 3
GBPNZDb 2
AUDUSDb 2
GBPUSDb 2
EURNZDb 1
EURCHFb 1
CADJPYb 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 250
EURUSDb 135
EURJPYb 214
AUDCHFb -161
EURAUDb 105
AUDCADb 79
EURCADb -30
USDCADb -45
EURGBPb 62
GBPJPYb 41
GBPCHFb 68
GBPAUDb 51
AUDJPYb 12
GBPCADb 1
GBPNZDb 27
AUDUSDb 2
GBPUSDb 32
EURNZDb 0
EURCHFb -28
CADJPYb 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 7.8K
EURUSDb 626
EURJPYb 1.6K
AUDCHFb -236
EURAUDb 899
AUDCADb 259
EURCADb -917
USDCADb 66
EURGBPb 312
GBPJPYb 405
GBPCHFb 361
GBPAUDb 655
AUDJPYb 235
GBPCADb 32
GBPNZDb 291
AUDUSDb 9
GBPUSDb 331
EURNZDb 37
EURCHFb -109
CADJPYb 49
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +76.20 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +178.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Min deposit: 100$

No Stoploss 

high risk

50 - 100 % month

No reviews
2026.01.02 08:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 09:45
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 09:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 08:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.08 08:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trader Grind
3000 USD per month
211%
0
0
USD
695
USD
5
0%
153
76%
17%
2.99
5.36
USD
32%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.