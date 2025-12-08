SignalsSections
Rendy Mahameru Prayogie

Challange 300

Rendy Mahameru Prayogie
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 27%
RRFX-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
393
Profit Trades:
223 (56.74%)
Loss Trades:
170 (43.26%)
Best trade:
122.90 USD
Worst trade:
-67.60 USD
Gross Profit:
4 629.24 USD (46 765 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 318.53 USD (39 631 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (371.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
371.01 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
3.03%
Max deposit load:
5.10%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
172 (43.77%)
Short Trades:
221 (56.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.79 USD
Average Profit:
20.76 USD
Average Loss:
-25.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-479.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-479.90 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
-11.73%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
208.09 USD
Maximal:
811.86 USD (50.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.90% (821.86 USD)
By Equity:
12.85% (166.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.rr 300
GBPUSD.db 18
EURJPY.db 16
USDJPY.db 14
USDCHF.db 13
GBPJPY.db 7
EURUSD.db 7
USDCAD.db 6
GBPAUD.db 5
AUDJPY.db 4
EURCAD.db 1
NZDUSD.db 1
USK.db 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.rr 241
GBPUSD.db 31
EURJPY.db -37
USDJPY.db 92
USDCHF.db 3
GBPJPY.db 17
EURUSD.db 4
USDCAD.db 4
GBPAUD.db 12
AUDJPY.db -60
EURCAD.db 0
NZDUSD.db 0
USK.db 4
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.rr 5.4K
GBPUSD.db 366
EURJPY.db -331
USDJPY.db 1.6K
USDCHF.db 121
GBPJPY.db 375
EURUSD.db 108
USDCAD.db 140
GBPAUD.db 165
AUDJPY.db -863
EURCAD.db 7
NZDUSD.db 9
USK.db 11
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RRFX-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2026.01.16 15:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.06 06:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 17:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.29 16:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 16:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.29 15:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 16:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 04:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 12:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 14:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 01:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
