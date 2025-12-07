SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Zainal arifin
Zainal Arifin

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 28%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
73 (42.94%)
Loss Trades:
97 (57.06%)
Best trade:
149.40 USD
Worst trade:
-139.55 USD
Gross Profit:
6 053.77 USD (295 562 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 206.18 USD (248 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 155.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 155.78 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
18 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.48
Long Trades:
137 (80.59%)
Short Trades:
33 (19.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
4.99 USD
Average Profit:
82.93 USD
Average Loss:
-53.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-838.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-838.45 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-28.78%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
74.93 USD
Maximal:
1 782.79 USD (31.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.63% (1 782.79 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 158
EURNZD 4
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 750
EURNZD 34
EURJPY 63
CHFJPY 37
GBPJPY -18
USDCAD -19
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 38K
EURNZD 3.5K
EURJPY 5.2K
CHFJPY 3.1K
GBPJPY -958
USDCAD -1.3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +149.40 USD
Worst trade: -140 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 155.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -838.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-USA.com
0.00 × 7
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NAS-Real
0.00 × 6
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 5
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 7
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 5
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
268 more...
No reviews
2025.12.12 00:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 14:36
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.35% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.07 11:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.07 11:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 11:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
