Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
73 (42.94%)
Loss Trades:
97 (57.06%)
Best trade:
149.40 USD
Worst trade:
-139.55 USD
Gross Profit:
6 053.77 USD (295 562 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 206.18 USD (248 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (1 155.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 155.78 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
18 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.48
Long Trades:
137 (80.59%)
Short Trades:
33 (19.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
4.99 USD
Average Profit:
82.93 USD
Average Loss:
-53.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-838.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-838.45 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-28.78%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
74.93 USD
Maximal:
1 782.79 USD (31.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.63% (1 782.79 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|158
|EURNZD
|4
|EURJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|750
|EURNZD
|34
|EURJPY
|63
|CHFJPY
|37
|GBPJPY
|-18
|USDCAD
|-19
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|38K
|EURNZD
|3.5K
|EURJPY
|5.2K
|CHFJPY
|3.1K
|GBPJPY
|-958
|USDCAD
|-1.3K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Best trade: +149.40 USD
Worst trade: -140 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 155.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -838.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-USA.com
|0.00 × 7
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
No reviews