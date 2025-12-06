CWDT BAXP is a fully automated, non-grid, non-martingale signal built around a curated pack of Expert Advisors used inside the Cyber Wolfdog Trading community.

Strategy Overview

CWDT BAXP combines several specifically selected EAs into one portfolio. The systems trade a mix of major FX pairs, indices and gold on MetaTrader 5. Internal randomisation of entries and trade timing is used to reduce over-optimization and make the behaviour less predictable and more robust compared to a single EA or fixed pattern.

Development & Testing

Before going live as a signal, this setup went through:

Multi-year backtests on different market conditions

Forward tests on demo and live

Several weeks of real trading with monitoring of drawdown and behaviour

Only after these steps the pack was released as a public signal.

Key Characteristics

100% algo trading, no manual “hero trades”

No GRID, no MARTINGALE , no balance-killing recovery modes

Diversified basket of instruments instead of one single pair

Moderate average holding time (intraday to multi-hour trades)

Designed to keep drawdown under control while targeting steady growth

Important Notes

Always adjust your lot size and risk according to your own account size and broker conditions.

It is strongly recommended to start on a demo and then move to live once you are comfortable with the behaviour.

Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results.

For any questions about CWDT BAXP or the underlying EA pack, you can send a private message to Cyber Wolfdog Trading via the seller profile on MQL5.



