Chiwi's IT

CWDT BAXP

Chiwi's IT
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 32%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 132
Profit Trades:
775 (68.46%)
Loss Trades:
357 (31.54%)
Best trade:
1 683.87 USD
Worst trade:
-1 272.10 USD
Gross Profit:
83 456.34 USD (396 463 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51 159.88 USD (193 814 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (7 702.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 731.95 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
84.11%
Max deposit load:
81.15%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.88
Long Trades:
583 (51.50%)
Short Trades:
549 (48.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
28.53 USD
Average Profit:
107.69 USD
Average Loss:
-143.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-2 420.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 880.23 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
8.01%
Annual Forecast:
97.20%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
619.00 USD
Maximal:
8 333.84 USD (6.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.58% (8 221.30 USD)
By Equity:
1.60% (1 864.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 275
GDAXI 143
SP500 119
NDX 108
GBPAUD 104
GBPUSD 95
WS30 83
EURAUD 78
AUDCAD 61
EURUSD 41
AUDUSD 21
MRNA 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 21K
GDAXI -2.8K
SP500 2.7K
NDX -419
GBPAUD 6.3K
GBPUSD -2.6K
WS30 830
EURAUD 4.5K
AUDCAD 1.6K
EURUSD -151
AUDUSD 1.8K
MRNA 101
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 101K
GDAXI -5.8K
SP500 2.7K
NDX -5K
GBPAUD 6.7K
GBPUSD -1.4K
WS30 472
EURAUD 4.6K
AUDCAD 4.8K
EURUSD 1.6K
AUDUSD 1.2K
MRNA 421
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 683.87 USD
Worst trade: -1 272 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 702.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 420.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.64 × 151
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.94 × 377
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
1.01 × 4282
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.07 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
TickmillUK-Live
1.25 × 4
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.11 × 18
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.25 × 248
18 more...
CWDT BAXP is a fully automated, non-grid, non-martingale signal built around a curated pack of Expert Advisors used inside the Cyber Wolfdog Trading community.

Strategy Overview

CWDT BAXP combines several specifically selected EAs into one portfolio. The systems trade a mix of major FX pairs, indices and gold on MetaTrader 5. Internal randomisation of entries and trade timing is used to reduce over-optimization and make the behaviour less predictable and more robust compared to a single EA or fixed pattern.

Development & Testing

Before going live as a signal, this setup went through:

  • Multi-year backtests on different market conditions

  • Forward tests on demo and live

  • Several weeks of real trading with monitoring of drawdown and behaviour

Only after these steps the pack was released as a public signal.

Key Characteristics

  • 100% algo trading, no manual “hero trades”

  • No GRID, no MARTINGALE, no balance-killing recovery modes

  • Diversified basket of instruments instead of one single pair

  • Moderate average holding time (intraday to multi-hour trades)

  • Designed to keep drawdown under control while targeting steady growth

Important Notes

  • Always adjust your lot size and risk according to your own account size and broker conditions.

  • It is strongly recommended to start on a demo and then move to live once you are comfortable with the behaviour.

  • Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results.

For any questions about CWDT BAXP or the underlying EA pack, you can send a private message to Cyber Wolfdog Trading via the seller profile on MQL5.

Our info: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading


No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CWDT BAXP
50 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
132K
USD
16
93%
1 132
68%
84%
1.63
28.53
USD
7%
1:200
