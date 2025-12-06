- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|275
|GDAXI
|143
|SP500
|119
|NDX
|108
|GBPAUD
|104
|GBPUSD
|95
|WS30
|83
|EURAUD
|78
|AUDCAD
|61
|EURUSD
|41
|AUDUSD
|21
|MRNA
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|21K
|GDAXI
|-2.8K
|SP500
|2.7K
|NDX
|-419
|GBPAUD
|6.3K
|GBPUSD
|-2.6K
|WS30
|830
|EURAUD
|4.5K
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|-151
|AUDUSD
|1.8K
|MRNA
|101
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|101K
|GDAXI
|-5.8K
|SP500
|2.7K
|NDX
|-5K
|GBPAUD
|6.7K
|GBPUSD
|-1.4K
|WS30
|472
|EURAUD
|4.6K
|AUDCAD
|4.8K
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|1.2K
|MRNA
|421
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.64 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.94 × 377
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.01 × 4282
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.07 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.11 × 18
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.25 × 248
CWDT BAXP is a fully automated, non-grid, non-martingale signal built around a curated pack of Expert Advisors used inside the Cyber Wolfdog Trading community.
Strategy Overview
CWDT BAXP combines several specifically selected EAs into one portfolio. The systems trade a mix of major FX pairs, indices and gold on MetaTrader 5. Internal randomisation of entries and trade timing is used to reduce over-optimization and make the behaviour less predictable and more robust compared to a single EA or fixed pattern.
Development & Testing
Before going live as a signal, this setup went through:
-
Multi-year backtests on different market conditions
-
Forward tests on demo and live
-
Several weeks of real trading with monitoring of drawdown and behaviour
Only after these steps the pack was released as a public signal.
Key Characteristics
-
100% algo trading, no manual “hero trades”
-
No GRID, no MARTINGALE, no balance-killing recovery modes
-
Diversified basket of instruments instead of one single pair
-
Moderate average holding time (intraday to multi-hour trades)
-
Designed to keep drawdown under control while targeting steady growth
Important Notes
-
Always adjust your lot size and risk according to your own account size and broker conditions.
-
It is strongly recommended to start on a demo and then move to live once you are comfortable with the behaviour.
-
Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results.
For any questions about CWDT BAXP or the underlying EA pack, you can send a private message to Cyber Wolfdog Trading via the seller profile on MQL5.Our info: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading
USD
USD
USD