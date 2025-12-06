- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
744
Profit Trades:
618 (83.06%)
Loss Trades:
126 (16.94%)
Best trade:
127.16 USD
Worst trade:
-179.18 USD
Gross Profit:
6 173.79 USD (48 968 641 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 952.45 USD (1 284 007 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
97 (1 469.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 469.90 USD (97)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.41%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.24
Long Trades:
511 (68.68%)
Short Trades:
233 (31.32%)
Profit Factor:
3.16
Expected Payoff:
5.67 USD
Average Profit:
9.99 USD
Average Loss:
-15.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-189.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-350.97 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
30.30%
Annual Forecast:
367.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
209.20 USD
Maximal:
676.55 USD (41.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.86% (676.55 USD)
By Equity:
31.27% (2 220.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|717
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|4.4K
|EURUSD
|3
|AUDUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|-7
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|3.3M
|EURUSD
|335
|AUDUSD
|635
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +127.16 USD
Worst trade: -179 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 97
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 469.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -189.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMCapitalLtd-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
