Serra Pelada
Eli De Faria Junior

Serra Pelada

Eli De Faria Junior
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 17%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
253
Profit Trades:
213 (84.18%)
Loss Trades:
40 (15.81%)
Best trade:
187.00 USD
Worst trade:
-55.97 USD
Gross Profit:
525.40 USD (223 282 pips)
Gross Loss:
-310.34 USD (192 401 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (27.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
190.52 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
4.90%
Max deposit load:
73.34%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
165 (65.22%)
Short Trades:
88 (34.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
2.47 USD
Average Loss:
-7.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-151.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
16.54%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
151.40 USD (9.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.63% (151.40 USD)
By Equity:
34.00% (470.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 253
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 215
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 31K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +187.00 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -151.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
36.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
46.43 × 138
No reviews
2025.12.09 13:07
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 12:07
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.06 13:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.06 13:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
