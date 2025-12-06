- Growth
Trades:
253
Profit Trades:
213 (84.18%)
Loss Trades:
40 (15.81%)
Best trade:
187.00 USD
Worst trade:
-55.97 USD
Gross Profit:
525.40 USD (223 282 pips)
Gross Loss:
-310.34 USD (192 401 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (27.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
190.52 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
4.90%
Max deposit load:
73.34%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
84
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
165 (65.22%)
Short Trades:
88 (34.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
2.47 USD
Average Loss:
-7.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-151.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.40 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
16.54%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
151.40 USD (9.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.63% (151.40 USD)
By Equity:
34.00% (470.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|253
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|215
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|36.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|46.43 × 138
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
4
98%
253
84%
5%
1.69
0.85
USD
USD
34%
1:200