The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsSC-Live4 0.22 × 65 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.57 × 7 VantageInternational-Live 3 0.90 × 80 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.96 × 28 VantageInternational-Live 22 1.30 × 20 Axi-US12-Live 1.93 × 87 Pepperstone-Edge11 2.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live26 3.67 × 51 ICMarketsSC-Live17 5.82 × 11 RoboForex-ECN 6.04 × 26 Fyntura-Live 10.53 × 140 OctaFX-Real3 17.83 × 6 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor