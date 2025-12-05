- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
621
Profit Trades:
472 (76.00%)
Loss Trades:
149 (23.99%)
Best trade:
41.51 EUR
Worst trade:
-25.37 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 406.91 EUR (59 631 pips)
Gross Loss:
-414.49 EUR (21 811 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (43.99 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.86 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.35%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.72
Long Trades:
244 (39.29%)
Short Trades:
377 (60.71%)
Profit Factor:
3.39
Expected Payoff:
1.60 EUR
Average Profit:
2.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.78 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-30.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.06 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
12.37%
Annual Forecast:
150.10%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.81 EUR
Maximal:
84.65 EUR (3.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.33% (84.65 EUR)
By Equity:
30.42% (912.36 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|364
|CADCHF
|205
|USDCHF
|17
|AUDUSD
|14
|USDCAD
|14
|XTIUSD
|5
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|264
|CADCHF
|826
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|0
|XTIUSD
|35
|NZDUSD
|-2
|EURNZD
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|27K
|CADCHF
|8.9K
|USDCHF
|-43
|AUDUSD
|136
|USDCAD
|67
|XTIUSD
|2K
|NZDUSD
|-35
|EURNZD
|140
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +41.51 EUR
Worst trade: -25 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.99 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.66 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.22 × 65
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.57 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.90 × 80
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.96 × 28
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|1.30 × 20
|
Axi-US12-Live
|1.93 × 87
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|3.67 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|5.82 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|6.04 × 26
|
Fyntura-Live
|10.53 × 140
|
OctaFX-Real3
|17.83 × 6
Pianificazione di una o più posizioni suddivisa su più micro operazioni a griglia con SL monetario complessivo.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
EUR
EUR
19
99%
621
76%
100%
3.39
1.60
EUR
EUR
30%
1:500