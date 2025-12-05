SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GrattMarMic
MARCO VALORI VENTURA

GrattMarMic

MARCO VALORI VENTURA
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 50%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
621
Profit Trades:
472 (76.00%)
Loss Trades:
149 (23.99%)
Best trade:
41.51 EUR
Worst trade:
-25.37 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 406.91 EUR (59 631 pips)
Gross Loss:
-414.49 EUR (21 811 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (43.99 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
113.86 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.35%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.72
Long Trades:
244 (39.29%)
Short Trades:
377 (60.71%)
Profit Factor:
3.39
Expected Payoff:
1.60 EUR
Average Profit:
2.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.78 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-30.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.06 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
12.37%
Annual Forecast:
150.10%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.81 EUR
Maximal:
84.65 EUR (3.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.33% (84.65 EUR)
By Equity:
30.42% (912.36 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 364
CADCHF 205
USDCHF 17
AUDUSD 14
USDCAD 14
XTIUSD 5
NZDUSD 1
EURNZD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 264
CADCHF 826
USDCHF 1
AUDUSD 4
USDCAD 0
XTIUSD 35
NZDUSD -2
EURNZD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 27K
CADCHF 8.9K
USDCHF -43
AUDUSD 136
USDCAD 67
XTIUSD 2K
NZDUSD -35
EURNZD 140
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +41.51 EUR
Worst trade: -25 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.99 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.66 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.22 × 65
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.90 × 80
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.96 × 28
VantageInternational-Live 22
1.30 × 20
Axi-US12-Live
1.93 × 87
Pepperstone-Edge11
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
3.67 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live17
5.82 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
6.04 × 26
Fyntura-Live
10.53 × 140
OctaFX-Real3
17.83 × 6
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Pianificazione di una o più posizioni suddivisa su più micro operazioni a griglia con SL monetario complessivo. 
No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GrattMarMic
30 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
3K
EUR
19
99%
621
76%
100%
3.39
1.60
EUR
30%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.