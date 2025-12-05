- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
43 (55.84%)
Loss Trades:
34 (44.16%)
Best trade:
5.12 USD
Worst trade:
-2.90 USD
Gross Profit:
104.44 USD (5 332 pips)
Gross Loss:
-75.92 USD (3 674 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (14.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.12 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
0.42%
Max deposit load:
16.88%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
2.36
Long Trades:
46 (59.74%)
Short Trades:
31 (40.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
0.37 USD
Average Profit:
2.43 USD
Average Loss:
-2.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-9.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.72 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
28.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.74 USD
Maximal:
12.10 USD (10.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.84% (12.10 USD)
By Equity:
1.74% (1.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|77
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|29
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.12 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.00 × 11
|
EBCGroup-Live
|3.08 × 191
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|3.15 × 52
|
Exness-Real
|4.52 × 400
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|4.78 × 9
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|5.53 × 19
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|6.03 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|6.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|7.74 × 27
|
FXView2-Live
|7.89 × 331
|
TitanFX-05
|8.40 × 642
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|8.50 × 209
|
TitanFX-03
|9.04 × 1434
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|9.71 × 449
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|9.98 × 449
|
EagleFX-Live
|15.50 × 442
|
ATFXGM9-Live
|23.00 × 1
