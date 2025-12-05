SignalsSections
Alif Ardiansyah Rusmana

Royalknight7

Alif Ardiansyah Rusmana
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
69 (78.40%)
Loss Trades:
19 (21.59%)
Best trade:
849.18 USD
Worst trade:
-615.60 USD
Gross Profit:
10 070.34 USD (70 404 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 051.76 USD (22 721 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (3 203.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 203.85 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
26.68%
Max deposit load:
56.43%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.61
Long Trades:
58 (65.91%)
Short Trades:
30 (34.09%)
Profit Factor:
3.30
Expected Payoff:
79.76 USD
Average Profit:
145.95 USD
Average Loss:
-160.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-91.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 062.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
384.63%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.46 USD
Maximal:
1 062.00 USD (17.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.07% (1 062.00 USD)
By Equity:
49.84% (1 444.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 88
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 48K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +849.18 USD
Worst trade: -616 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 203.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -91.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.13 13:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.08 14:21
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 17:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.28 02:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 15:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 02:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 01:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 03:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 02:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 14:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 06:35
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 03:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 18:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 17:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 02:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 11:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 10:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
