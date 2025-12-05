AM Quant Capital – Multi-Asset Model (XAUUSD & NAS100)

Automated trading system focused on Gold (XAUUSD) and US Tech Index (NAS100) with strict risk management and consistent execution.

No martingale, no grids, no arbitrage, no averaging.

📌 Trading Style:

– Session-based breakout logic

– XAUUSD + NAS100 only

– Fixed risk per position

– Conservative position sizing

– No manual interventions

📌 Goal: Long-term consistency, scalable performance for copy trading and capital allocation.



