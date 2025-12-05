- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|24
|XAUUSD
|16
|US500
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|-72
|XAUUSD
|-15
|US500
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|-24K
|XAUUSD
|-2.2K
|US500
|508
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
AM Quant Capital – Multi-Asset Model (XAUUSD & NAS100)
Automated trading system focused on Gold (XAUUSD) and US Tech Index (NAS100) with strict risk management and consistent execution.
No martingale, no grids, no arbitrage, no averaging.
📌 Trading Style:
– Session-based breakout logic
– XAUUSD + NAS100 only
– Fixed risk per position
– Conservative position sizing
– No manual interventions
📌 Goal: Long-term consistency, scalable performance for copy trading and capital allocation.
