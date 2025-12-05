SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AM Quant Capital
Arnau Merino Vintro

AM Quant Capital

Arnau Merino Vintro
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -8%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
39 (88.63%)
Loss Trades:
5 (11.36%)
Best trade:
5.41 USD
Worst trade:
-61.35 USD
Gross Profit:
53.53 USD (9 033 pips)
Gross Loss:
-138.15 USD (34 751 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (33.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.82 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
9.34%
Max deposit load:
51.27%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.71
Long Trades:
33 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
11 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.39
Expected Payoff:
-1.92 USD
Average Profit:
1.37 USD
Average Loss:
-27.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-61.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.35 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-7.69%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117.67 USD
Maximal:
119.61 USD (10.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.88% (119.92 USD)
By Equity:
3.75% (38.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 24
XAUUSD 16
US500 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC -72
XAUUSD -15
US500 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC -24K
XAUUSD -2.2K
US500 508
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.41 USD
Worst trade: -61 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.76 × 134
RoboForex-ECN
2.77 × 1815
Exness-MT5Real23
3.61 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
10.78 × 477
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.42 × 359
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

AM Quant Capital – Multi-Asset Model (XAUUSD & NAS100)
Automated trading system focused on Gold (XAUUSD) and US Tech Index (NAS100) with strict risk management and consistent execution.
No martingale, no grids, no arbitrage, no averaging.

📌 Trading Style:
– Session-based breakout logic
– XAUUSD + NAS100 only
– Fixed risk per position
– Conservative position sizing
– No manual interventions

📌 Goal: Long-term consistency, scalable performance for copy trading and capital allocation.



No reviews
2025.12.21 23:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 16:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 13:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 08:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 08:39
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 08:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 08:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AM Quant Capital
30 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
3
97%
44
88%
9%
0.38
-1.92
USD
11%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.