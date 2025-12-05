SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Msx123
qihong qin

Msx123

qihong qin
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1234 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
52 (43.33%)
Loss Trades:
68 (56.67%)
Best trade:
3 064.66 USD
Worst trade:
-749.70 USD
Gross Profit:
9 753.08 USD (678 187 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 255.03 USD (277 860 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (537.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 064.66 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
18.17%
Max deposit load:
31.36%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.71
Long Trades:
85 (70.83%)
Short Trades:
35 (29.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
12.48 USD
Average Profit:
187.56 USD
Average Loss:
-121.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-346.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 057.51 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
19.07%
Algo trading:
17%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
569.34 USD
Maximal:
2 115.33 USD (20.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.38% (2 115.33 USD)
By Equity:
4.48% (273.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 108
BTCUSD 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
BTCUSD 95
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 118K
BTCUSD 282K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 064.66 USD
Worst trade: -750 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +537.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -346.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real2
1.20 × 136
Exness-MT5Real5
1.30 × 565
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.22 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.58 × 171
TitanFX-MT5-01
15.98 × 222
Exness-MT5Real3
16.27 × 534
ICMarketsSC-MT5
22.27 × 59
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
28.00 × 1
not
No reviews
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 00:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.23 00:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 03:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 03:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 08:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 08:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.