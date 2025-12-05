- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
52 (43.33%)
Loss Trades:
68 (56.67%)
Best trade:
3 064.66 USD
Worst trade:
-749.70 USD
Gross Profit:
9 753.08 USD (678 187 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 255.03 USD (277 860 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (537.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 064.66 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
18.17%
Max deposit load:
31.36%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.71
Long Trades:
85 (70.83%)
Short Trades:
35 (29.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
12.48 USD
Average Profit:
187.56 USD
Average Loss:
-121.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-346.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 057.51 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
19.07%
Algo trading:
17%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
569.34 USD
Maximal:
2 115.33 USD (20.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.38% (2 115.33 USD)
By Equity:
4.48% (273.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|108
|BTCUSD
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|95
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|118K
|BTCUSD
|282K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 064.66 USD
Worst trade: -750 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +537.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -346.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.11 × 445
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.68 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.20 × 136
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.30 × 565
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.61 × 273
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.26 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.86 × 103
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.22 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.58 × 171
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|15.98 × 222
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|16.27 × 534
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|22.27 × 59
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|28.00 × 1
