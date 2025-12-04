- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
516
Profit Trades:
200 (38.75%)
Loss Trades:
316 (61.24%)
Best trade:
15 057.50 USD
Worst trade:
-19 514.00 USD
Gross Profit:
143 830.51 USD (126 098 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 653.75 USD (31 703 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (28 384.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72 150.79 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
3.12%
Max deposit load:
39.44%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.03
Long Trades:
234 (45.35%)
Short Trades:
282 (54.65%)
Profit Factor:
5.61
Expected Payoff:
229.02 USD
Average Profit:
719.15 USD
Average Loss:
-81.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-0.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 514.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
103.58%
Algo trading:
48%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.47 USD
Maximal:
19 611.57 USD (14.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.05% (19 611.57 USD)
By Equity:
29.44% (41 297.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30z
|446
|XAUUSDz
|38
|BTCUSDz
|13
|EURNZDz
|2
|NZDCHFz
|2
|GBPAUDz
|2
|CHFJPYz
|2
|NZDJPYz
|2
|AUDJPYz
|2
|NZDUSDz
|1
|AUDCHFz
|1
|USDCHFz
|1
|USDJPYz
|1
|CADCHFz
|1
|EURJPYz
|1
|GBPUSDz
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30z
|-36
|XAUUSDz
|118K
|BTCUSDz
|-163
|EURNZDz
|287
|NZDCHFz
|-19
|GBPAUDz
|379
|CHFJPYz
|-166
|NZDJPYz
|-86
|AUDJPYz
|-302
|NZDUSDz
|85
|AUDCHFz
|-200
|USDCHFz
|109
|USDJPYz
|410
|CADCHFz
|108
|EURJPYz
|1
|GBPUSDz
|-402
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30z
|672
|XAUUSDz
|91K
|BTCUSDz
|1.6K
|EURNZDz
|547
|NZDCHFz
|-5
|GBPAUDz
|626
|CHFJPYz
|-227
|NZDJPYz
|-87
|AUDJPYz
|-445
|NZDUSDz
|97
|AUDCHFz
|-153
|USDCHFz
|95
|USDJPYz
|653
|CADCHFz
|98
|EURJPYz
|16
|GBPUSDz
|-124
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15 057.50 USD
Worst trade: -19 514 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +28 384.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
We utilize an approach with a 98% success rate over the last 5 years, leveraging our expertise and earning potential through automation using artificial intelligence.
