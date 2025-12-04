SignalsSections
Caio Alguizio Zordan

AlwaysWinner

Caio Alguizio Zordan
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 196%
Exness-MT5Real12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
516
Profit Trades:
200 (38.75%)
Loss Trades:
316 (61.24%)
Best trade:
15 057.50 USD
Worst trade:
-19 514.00 USD
Gross Profit:
143 830.51 USD (126 098 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 653.75 USD (31 703 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (28 384.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72 150.79 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
3.12%
Max deposit load:
39.44%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.03
Long Trades:
234 (45.35%)
Short Trades:
282 (54.65%)
Profit Factor:
5.61
Expected Payoff:
229.02 USD
Average Profit:
719.15 USD
Average Loss:
-81.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-0.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 514.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
103.58%
Algo trading:
48%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.47 USD
Maximal:
19 611.57 USD (14.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.05% (19 611.57 USD)
By Equity:
29.44% (41 297.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30z 446
XAUUSDz 38
BTCUSDz 13
EURNZDz 2
NZDCHFz 2
GBPAUDz 2
CHFJPYz 2
NZDJPYz 2
AUDJPYz 2
NZDUSDz 1
AUDCHFz 1
USDCHFz 1
USDJPYz 1
CADCHFz 1
EURJPYz 1
GBPUSDz 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30z -36
XAUUSDz 118K
BTCUSDz -163
EURNZDz 287
NZDCHFz -19
GBPAUDz 379
CHFJPYz -166
NZDJPYz -86
AUDJPYz -302
NZDUSDz 85
AUDCHFz -200
USDCHFz 109
USDJPYz 410
CADCHFz 108
EURJPYz 1
GBPUSDz -402
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30z 672
XAUUSDz 91K
BTCUSDz 1.6K
EURNZDz 547
NZDCHFz -5
GBPAUDz 626
CHFJPYz -227
NZDJPYz -87
AUDJPYz -445
NZDUSDz 97
AUDCHFz -153
USDCHFz 95
USDJPYz 653
CADCHFz 98
EURJPYz 16
GBPUSDz -124
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15 057.50 USD
Worst trade: -19 514 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +28 384.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.14 USD

We utilize an approach with a 98% success rate over the last 5 years, leveraging our expertise and earning potential through automation using artificial intelligence.
No reviews
2025.12.04 20:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 20:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
