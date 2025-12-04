- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
110
Profit Trades:
43 (39.09%)
Loss Trades:
67 (60.91%)
Best trade:
9.12 USD
Worst trade:
-7.70 USD
Gross Profit:
78.25 USD (11 124 pips)
Gross Loss:
-135.15 USD (18 742 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (11.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.26 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.15
Trading activity:
98.17%
Max deposit load:
99.95%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.90
Long Trades:
56 (50.91%)
Short Trades:
54 (49.09%)
Profit Factor:
0.58
Expected Payoff:
-0.52 USD
Average Profit:
1.82 USD
Average Loss:
-2.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-21.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.22 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-56.90%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.86 USD
Maximal:
62.94 USD (59.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.90% (62.94 USD)
By Equity:
19.04% (11.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|35
|GBPJPY
|34
|USDJPY
|25
|USDCAD
|16
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-1
|GBPJPY
|-37
|USDJPY
|7
|USDCAD
|-26
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|29
|GBPJPY
|-5.5K
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|-3.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.12 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.49 × 130
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.53 × 36
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.58 × 565
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.59 × 94
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.99 × 408
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|1.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 300
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.04 × 225
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.12 × 1718
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.32 × 112
|
AMarkets-Real
|1.33 × 52
|
TitanFX-01
|1.42 × 19
Auto 24/5 XAU, EUR, CAD, GBP, JPY
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-57%
0
0
USD
USD
43
USD
USD
4
90%
110
39%
98%
0.57
-0.52
USD
USD
60%
1:100