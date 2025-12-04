SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Sentinel AI
Simon Alex Rodriguez Saavedra

Sentinel AI

Simon Alex Rodriguez Saavedra
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
805
Profit Trades:
421 (52.29%)
Loss Trades:
384 (47.70%)
Best trade:
20 544.48 USD
Worst trade:
-6 819.20 USD
Gross Profit:
122 246.53 USD (312 049 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68 777.88 USD (176 209 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (148.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30 530.75 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
85.10%
Max deposit load:
69.28%
Latest trade:
38 minutes ago
Trades per week:
139
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.95
Long Trades:
535 (66.46%)
Short Trades:
270 (33.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
66.42 USD
Average Profit:
290.37 USD
Average Loss:
-179.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-2 490.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 235.99 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.13%
Annual Forecast:
147.19%
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 464.59 USD
Maximal:
18 137.06 USD (12.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.54% (18 225.33 USD)
By Equity:
7.04% (9 339.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 171
EURUSD 131
GBPUSD 93
SP500 49
EURGBP 46
EURJPY 44
USDCAD 36
USDJPY 28
AUS200 26
EURCHF 22
AUDJPY 20
AUDCAD 19
EURAUD 17
NZDUSD 17
XTIUSD 11
AUDUSD 11
AUDNZD 9
CHFJPY 8
WS30 8
CADJPY 7
CADCHF 6
NDX 6
STOXX50E 4
UK100 4
USDSGD 2
GBPCAD 2
USDNOK 1
EURSEK 1
GBPJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
EURCAD 1
GBPMXN 1
AUDCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 70K
EURUSD 2.9K
GBPUSD -4K
SP500 2.7K
EURGBP -2.4K
EURJPY -127
USDCAD -1K
USDJPY -6.8K
AUS200 -3.1K
EURCHF -1.3K
AUDJPY 18
AUDCAD 154
EURAUD 162
NZDUSD -160
XTIUSD -1.3K
AUDUSD 107
AUDNZD 122
CHFJPY -47
WS30 -1.8K
CADJPY 923
CADCHF -239
NDX -1.2K
STOXX50E 128
UK100 -400
USDSGD 0
GBPCAD -43
USDNOK 148
EURSEK 109
GBPJPY 39
NZDJPY -54
EURCAD 65
GBPMXN -17
AUDCHF 111
NZDCAD 205
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 156K
EURUSD 104
GBPUSD -2.6K
SP500 7.4K
EURGBP -715
EURJPY -13K
USDCAD -157
USDJPY 3.5K
AUS200 -1.8K
EURCHF -1.6K
AUDJPY 3.9K
AUDCAD -52
EURAUD 1.2K
NZDUSD -248
XTIUSD -321
AUDUSD 789
AUDNZD 1.5K
CHFJPY 498
WS30 -109
CADJPY 3.2K
CADCHF -367
NDX -1.9K
STOXX50E 354
UK100 -221
USDSGD -158
GBPCAD -186
USDNOK 6K
EURSEK 3.8K
GBPJPY 110
NZDJPY -268
EURCAD 310
GBPMXN -29K
AUDCHF 70
NZDCAD 292
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20 544.48 USD
Worst trade: -6 819 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +148.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 490.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 12
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.18 × 39
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 4620
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.05 × 195
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 433
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.13 × 8
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.29 × 7
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.65 × 43
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
3.00 × 8
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.50 × 6
19 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
🚀 AI TRADER - AUTOMATED SYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

💡 Description:
High-performance trading signal based on advanced artificial intelligence that operates in multiple markets. Our algorithm analyzes market data in real-time, identifies lucrative opportunities, and executes trades with precision.

✨ Key Features:
• AI-Powered Analysis: Machine learning algorithms that adapt to changing market conditions
• 24/7 Automated Trading: Operates without manual intervention across global markets
• Advanced Risk Management: Dynamically optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels
• Multi-Asset Trading: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices
• Fast Execution: Minimal latency to maximize trading opportunities
• Verified Backtests: Results proven on historical data

📈 Advantages:
✓ Consistent performance across different market conditions
✓ Emotion-free trading decision-making
✓ Continuous monitoring without manual intervention
✓ Automatic risk diversification
✓ Precise and timely trading signals

🎯 Objective:
Provide access to a professional trading system that combines cutting-edge technology with proven strategies to maximize returns and minimize risks.

⚠️ Disclaimer:
All trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future results. Only invest what you can afford to lose.

📊 Account: Darwinex Live - 1:200 Leverage

Join our community of successful traders and start your journey toward financial independence!
No reviews
2025.12.04 05:38
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 98 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sentinel AI
30 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
154K
USD
17
64%
805
52%
85%
1.77
66.42
USD
13%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.