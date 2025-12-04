- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
805
Profit Trades:
421 (52.29%)
Loss Trades:
384 (47.70%)
Best trade:
20 544.48 USD
Worst trade:
-6 819.20 USD
Gross Profit:
122 246.53 USD (312 049 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68 777.88 USD (176 209 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (148.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30 530.75 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
85.10%
Max deposit load:
69.28%
Latest trade:
38 minutes ago
Trades per week:
139
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.95
Long Trades:
535 (66.46%)
Short Trades:
270 (33.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
66.42 USD
Average Profit:
290.37 USD
Average Loss:
-179.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-2 490.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 235.99 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
12.13%
Annual Forecast:
147.19%
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 464.59 USD
Maximal:
18 137.06 USD (12.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.54% (18 225.33 USD)
By Equity:
7.04% (9 339.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|171
|EURUSD
|131
|GBPUSD
|93
|SP500
|49
|EURGBP
|46
|EURJPY
|44
|USDCAD
|36
|USDJPY
|28
|AUS200
|26
|EURCHF
|22
|AUDJPY
|20
|AUDCAD
|19
|EURAUD
|17
|NZDUSD
|17
|XTIUSD
|11
|AUDUSD
|11
|AUDNZD
|9
|CHFJPY
|8
|WS30
|8
|CADJPY
|7
|CADCHF
|6
|NDX
|6
|STOXX50E
|4
|UK100
|4
|USDSGD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|USDNOK
|1
|EURSEK
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|GBPMXN
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|70K
|EURUSD
|2.9K
|GBPUSD
|-4K
|SP500
|2.7K
|EURGBP
|-2.4K
|EURJPY
|-127
|USDCAD
|-1K
|USDJPY
|-6.8K
|AUS200
|-3.1K
|EURCHF
|-1.3K
|AUDJPY
|18
|AUDCAD
|154
|EURAUD
|162
|NZDUSD
|-160
|XTIUSD
|-1.3K
|AUDUSD
|107
|AUDNZD
|122
|CHFJPY
|-47
|WS30
|-1.8K
|CADJPY
|923
|CADCHF
|-239
|NDX
|-1.2K
|STOXX50E
|128
|UK100
|-400
|USDSGD
|0
|GBPCAD
|-43
|USDNOK
|148
|EURSEK
|109
|GBPJPY
|39
|NZDJPY
|-54
|EURCAD
|65
|GBPMXN
|-17
|AUDCHF
|111
|NZDCAD
|205
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|156K
|EURUSD
|104
|GBPUSD
|-2.6K
|SP500
|7.4K
|EURGBP
|-715
|EURJPY
|-13K
|USDCAD
|-157
|USDJPY
|3.5K
|AUS200
|-1.8K
|EURCHF
|-1.6K
|AUDJPY
|3.9K
|AUDCAD
|-52
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|NZDUSD
|-248
|XTIUSD
|-321
|AUDUSD
|789
|AUDNZD
|1.5K
|CHFJPY
|498
|WS30
|-109
|CADJPY
|3.2K
|CADCHF
|-367
|NDX
|-1.9K
|STOXX50E
|354
|UK100
|-221
|USDSGD
|-158
|GBPCAD
|-186
|USDNOK
|6K
|EURSEK
|3.8K
|GBPJPY
|110
|NZDJPY
|-268
|EURCAD
|310
|GBPMXN
|-29K
|AUDCHF
|70
|NZDCAD
|292
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20 544.48 USD
Worst trade: -6 819 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +148.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 490.72 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
🚀 AI TRADER - AUTOMATED SYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
💡 Description:
High-performance trading signal based on advanced artificial intelligence that operates in multiple markets. Our algorithm analyzes market data in real-time, identifies lucrative opportunities, and executes trades with precision.
✨ Key Features:
• AI-Powered Analysis: Machine learning algorithms that adapt to changing market conditions
• 24/7 Automated Trading: Operates without manual intervention across global markets
• Advanced Risk Management: Dynamically optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels
• Multi-Asset Trading: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices
• Fast Execution: Minimal latency to maximize trading opportunities
• Verified Backtests: Results proven on historical data
📈 Advantages:
✓ Consistent performance across different market conditions
✓ Emotion-free trading decision-making
✓ Continuous monitoring without manual intervention
✓ Automatic risk diversification
✓ Precise and timely trading signals
🎯 Objective:
Provide access to a professional trading system that combines cutting-edge technology with proven strategies to maximize returns and minimize risks.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
All trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future results. Only invest what you can afford to lose.
📊 Account: Darwinex Live - 1:200 Leverage
Join our community of successful traders and start your journey toward financial independence!
