SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Sentinel AI
Simon Alex Rodriguez Saavedra

Sentinel AI

Simon Alex Rodriguez Saavedra
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
17 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 57%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
812
Negociações com lucro:
428 (52.70%)
Negociações com perda:
384 (47.29%)
Melhor negociação:
20 544.48 USD
Pior negociação:
-6 819.20 USD
Lucro bruto:
125 976.85 USD (320 929 pips)
Perda bruta:
-68 793.57 USD (176 209 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
30 (148.54 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
30 530.75 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
86.77%
Depósito máximo carregado:
69.28%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
71
Tempo médio de espera:
20 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.15
Negociações longas:
539 (66.38%)
Negociações curtas:
273 (33.62%)
Fator de lucro:
1.83
Valor esperado:
70.42 USD
Lucro médio:
294.34 USD
Perda média:
-179.15 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
18 (-2 490.72 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-7 235.99 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
20.83%
Previsão anual:
252.73%
Algotrading:
64%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
4 464.59 USD
Máximo:
18 137.06 USD (12.48%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
12.54% (18 225.33 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
7.04% (9 339.05 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 175
EURUSD 131
GBPUSD 94
SP500 49
EURGBP 46
EURJPY 45
USDCAD 36
USDJPY 28
AUS200 26
EURCHF 22
AUDJPY 20
AUDCAD 20
EURAUD 17
NZDUSD 17
XTIUSD 11
AUDUSD 11
AUDNZD 9
CHFJPY 8
WS30 8
CADJPY 7
CADCHF 6
NDX 6
STOXX50E 4
UK100 4
USDSGD 2
GBPCAD 2
USDNOK 1
EURSEK 1
GBPJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
EURCAD 1
GBPMXN 1
AUDCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 73K
EURUSD 2.9K
GBPUSD -4K
SP500 2.7K
EURGBP -2.4K
EURJPY -37
USDCAD -1K
USDJPY -6.8K
AUS200 -3.1K
EURCHF -1.3K
AUDJPY 18
AUDCAD 203
EURAUD 162
NZDUSD -160
XTIUSD -1.3K
AUDUSD 107
AUDNZD 122
CHFJPY -47
WS30 -1.8K
CADJPY 923
CADCHF -239
NDX -1.2K
STOXX50E 128
UK100 -400
USDSGD 0
GBPCAD -43
USDNOK 148
EURSEK 109
GBPJPY 39
NZDJPY -54
EURCAD 65
GBPMXN -17
AUDCHF 111
NZDCAD 205
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 164K
EURUSD 104
GBPUSD -2.6K
SP500 7.4K
EURGBP -715
EURJPY -13K
USDCAD -157
USDJPY 3.5K
AUS200 -1.8K
EURCHF -1.6K
AUDJPY 3.9K
AUDCAD 19
EURAUD 1.2K
NZDUSD -248
XTIUSD -321
AUDUSD 789
AUDNZD 1.5K
CHFJPY 498
WS30 -109
CADJPY 3.2K
CADCHF -367
NDX -1.9K
STOXX50E 354
UK100 -221
USDSGD -158
GBPCAD -186
USDNOK 6K
EURSEK 3.8K
GBPJPY 110
NZDJPY -268
EURCAD 310
GBPMXN -29K
AUDCHF 70
NZDCAD 292
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +20 544.48 USD
Pior negociação: -6 819 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +148.54 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 490.72 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 12
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.18 × 39
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 4620
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.05 × 195
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 433
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.13 × 8
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.29 × 7
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.65 × 43
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
3.00 × 8
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.50 × 6
19 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
🚀 AI TRADER - AUTOMATED SYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

💡 Description:
High-performance trading signal based on advanced artificial intelligence that operates in multiple markets. Our algorithm analyzes market data in real-time, identifies lucrative opportunities, and executes trades with precision.

✨ Key Features:
• AI-Powered Analysis: Machine learning algorithms that adapt to changing market conditions
• 24/7 Automated Trading: Operates without manual intervention across global markets
• Advanced Risk Management: Dynamically optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels
• Multi-Asset Trading: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices
• Fast Execution: Minimal latency to maximize trading opportunities
• Verified Backtests: Results proven on historical data

📈 Advantages:
✓ Consistent performance across different market conditions
✓ Emotion-free trading decision-making
✓ Continuous monitoring without manual intervention
✓ Automatic risk diversification
✓ Precise and timely trading signals

🎯 Objective:
Provide access to a professional trading system that combines cutting-edge technology with proven strategies to maximize returns and minimize risks.

⚠️ Disclaimer:
All trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future results. Only invest what you can afford to lose.

📊 Account: Darwinex Live - 1:200 Leverage

Join our community of successful traders and start your journey toward financial independence!
Sem comentários
2025.12.04 05:38
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 98 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Sentinel AI
30 USD por mês
57%
0
0
USD
157K
USD
17
64%
812
52%
87%
1.83
70.42
USD
13%
1:200
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.