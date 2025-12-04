- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
812
Negociações com lucro:
428 (52.70%)
Negociações com perda:
384 (47.29%)
Melhor negociação:
20 544.48 USD
Pior negociação:
-6 819.20 USD
Lucro bruto:
125 976.85 USD (320 929 pips)
Perda bruta:
-68 793.57 USD (176 209 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
30 (148.54 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
30 530.75 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
86.77%
Depósito máximo carregado:
69.28%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
71
Tempo médio de espera:
20 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.15
Negociações longas:
539 (66.38%)
Negociações curtas:
273 (33.62%)
Fator de lucro:
1.83
Valor esperado:
70.42 USD
Lucro médio:
294.34 USD
Perda média:
-179.15 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
18 (-2 490.72 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-7 235.99 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
20.83%
Previsão anual:
252.73%
Algotrading:
64%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
4 464.59 USD
Máximo:
18 137.06 USD (12.48%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
12.54% (18 225.33 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
7.04% (9 339.05 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|175
|EURUSD
|131
|GBPUSD
|94
|SP500
|49
|EURGBP
|46
|EURJPY
|45
|USDCAD
|36
|USDJPY
|28
|AUS200
|26
|EURCHF
|22
|AUDJPY
|20
|AUDCAD
|20
|EURAUD
|17
|NZDUSD
|17
|XTIUSD
|11
|AUDUSD
|11
|AUDNZD
|9
|CHFJPY
|8
|WS30
|8
|CADJPY
|7
|CADCHF
|6
|NDX
|6
|STOXX50E
|4
|UK100
|4
|USDSGD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|USDNOK
|1
|EURSEK
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|GBPMXN
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|73K
|EURUSD
|2.9K
|GBPUSD
|-4K
|SP500
|2.7K
|EURGBP
|-2.4K
|EURJPY
|-37
|USDCAD
|-1K
|USDJPY
|-6.8K
|AUS200
|-3.1K
|EURCHF
|-1.3K
|AUDJPY
|18
|AUDCAD
|203
|EURAUD
|162
|NZDUSD
|-160
|XTIUSD
|-1.3K
|AUDUSD
|107
|AUDNZD
|122
|CHFJPY
|-47
|WS30
|-1.8K
|CADJPY
|923
|CADCHF
|-239
|NDX
|-1.2K
|STOXX50E
|128
|UK100
|-400
|USDSGD
|0
|GBPCAD
|-43
|USDNOK
|148
|EURSEK
|109
|GBPJPY
|39
|NZDJPY
|-54
|EURCAD
|65
|GBPMXN
|-17
|AUDCHF
|111
|NZDCAD
|205
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|164K
|EURUSD
|104
|GBPUSD
|-2.6K
|SP500
|7.4K
|EURGBP
|-715
|EURJPY
|-13K
|USDCAD
|-157
|USDJPY
|3.5K
|AUS200
|-1.8K
|EURCHF
|-1.6K
|AUDJPY
|3.9K
|AUDCAD
|19
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|NZDUSD
|-248
|XTIUSD
|-321
|AUDUSD
|789
|AUDNZD
|1.5K
|CHFJPY
|498
|WS30
|-109
|CADJPY
|3.2K
|CADCHF
|-367
|NDX
|-1.9K
|STOXX50E
|354
|UK100
|-221
|USDSGD
|-158
|GBPCAD
|-186
|USDNOK
|6K
|EURSEK
|3.8K
|GBPJPY
|110
|NZDJPY
|-268
|EURCAD
|310
|GBPMXN
|-29K
|AUDCHF
|70
|NZDCAD
|292
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +20 544.48 USD
Pior negociação: -6 819 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +148.54 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 490.72 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 12
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.18 × 39
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.31 × 4620
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.05 × 195
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.07 × 433
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.13 × 8
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.29 × 7
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.65 × 43
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.00 × 8
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.32 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.50 × 6
19 mais ...Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
🚀 AI TRADER - AUTOMATED SYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
💡 Description:
High-performance trading signal based on advanced artificial intelligence that operates in multiple markets. Our algorithm analyzes market data in real-time, identifies lucrative opportunities, and executes trades with precision.
✨ Key Features:
• AI-Powered Analysis: Machine learning algorithms that adapt to changing market conditions
• 24/7 Automated Trading: Operates without manual intervention across global markets
• Advanced Risk Management: Dynamically optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels
• Multi-Asset Trading: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices
• Fast Execution: Minimal latency to maximize trading opportunities
• Verified Backtests: Results proven on historical data
📈 Advantages:
✓ Consistent performance across different market conditions
✓ Emotion-free trading decision-making
✓ Continuous monitoring without manual intervention
✓ Automatic risk diversification
✓ Precise and timely trading signals
🎯 Objective:
Provide access to a professional trading system that combines cutting-edge technology with proven strategies to maximize returns and minimize risks.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
All trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future results. Only invest what you can afford to lose.
📊 Account: Darwinex Live - 1:200 Leverage
Join our community of successful traders and start your journey toward financial independence!
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
57%
0
0
USD
USD
157K
USD
USD
17
64%
812
52%
87%
1.83
70.42
USD
USD
13%
1:200