Simon Alex Rodriguez Saavedra

Sentinel AI

Simon Alex Rodriguez Saavedra
0 avis
Fiabilité
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 33%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
583
Bénéfice trades:
311 (53.34%)
Perte trades:
272 (46.66%)
Meilleure transaction:
20 544.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-6 819.20 USD
Bénéfice brut:
88 114.42 USD (205 306 pips)
Perte brute:
-54 829.49 USD (90 833 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
30 (148.54 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
30 530.75 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
49.88%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
144
Temps de détention moyen:
23 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.84
Longs trades:
404 (69.30%)
Courts trades:
179 (30.70%)
Facteur de profit:
1.61
Rendement attendu:
57.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
283.33 USD
Perte moyenne:
-201.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-4 166.55 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7 235.99 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
18.50%
Prévision annuelle:
223.59%
Algo trading:
61%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4 464.59 USD
Maximal:
18 137.06 USD (12.48%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
12.54% (18 225.33 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.30% (7 068.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 106
GBPUSD 71
XAUUSD 66
EURGBP 44
SP500 43
USDCAD 36
EURJPY 28
USDJPY 28
AUS200 23
AUDJPY 20
NZDUSD 17
AUDCAD 17
EURCHF 17
AUDUSD 10
XTIUSD 9
AUDNZD 9
EURAUD 8
CHFJPY 7
CADCHF 6
CADJPY 5
STOXX50E 2
USDSGD 2
GBPCAD 2
USDNOK 1
EURSEK 1
GBPJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
EURCAD 1
UK100 1
WS30 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 4.5K
GBPUSD -4.1K
XAUUSD 44K
EURGBP -2.4K
SP500 2.4K
USDCAD -1K
EURJPY 535
USDJPY -6.8K
AUS200 -3.2K
AUDJPY 18
NZDUSD -160
AUDCAD 59
EURCHF -1.1K
AUDUSD -367
XTIUSD -1.2K
AUDNZD 122
EURAUD 1.2K
CHFJPY 54
CADCHF -239
CADJPY 908
STOXX50E 101
USDSGD 0
GBPCAD -43
USDNOK 148
EURSEK 109
GBPJPY 39
NZDJPY -54
EURCAD 65
UK100 -397
WS30 5
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
GBPUSD -3K
XAUUSD 94K
EURGBP -731
SP500 7.3K
USDCAD -157
EURJPY -5K
USDJPY 3.5K
AUS200 -1.9K
AUDJPY 3.9K
NZDUSD -248
AUDCAD -152
EURCHF -1.5K
AUDUSD 297
XTIUSD -313
AUDNZD 1.5K
EURAUD 2.7K
CHFJPY 815
CADCHF -367
CADJPY 3.2K
STOXX50E 331
USDSGD -158
GBPCAD -186
USDNOK 6K
EURSEK 3.8K
GBPJPY 110
NZDJPY -268
EURCAD 310
UK100 -183
WS30 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +20 544.48 USD
Pire transaction: -6 819 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +148.54 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4 166.55 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.18 × 39
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 4614
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 433
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.14 × 179
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.13 × 8
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.29 × 7
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.65 × 43
TickmillUK-Live
3.00 × 8
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.50 × 6
18 plus...
🚀 AI TRADER - AUTOMATED SYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

💡 Description:
High-performance trading signal based on advanced artificial intelligence that operates in multiple markets. Our algorithm analyzes market data in real-time, identifies lucrative opportunities, and executes trades with precision.

✨ Key Features:
• AI-Powered Analysis: Machine learning algorithms that adapt to changing market conditions
• 24/7 Automated Trading: Operates without manual intervention across global markets
• Advanced Risk Management: Dynamically optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels
• Multi-Asset Trading: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices
• Fast Execution: Minimal latency to maximize trading opportunities
• Verified Backtests: Results proven on historical data

📈 Advantages:
✓ Consistent performance across different market conditions
✓ Emotion-free trading decision-making
✓ Continuous monitoring without manual intervention
✓ Automatic risk diversification
✓ Precise and timely trading signals

🎯 Objective:
Provide access to a professional trading system that combines cutting-edge technology with proven strategies to maximize returns and minimize risks.

⚠️ Disclaimer:
All trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future results. Only invest what you can afford to lose.

📊 Account: Darwinex Live - 1:200 Leverage

Join our community of successful traders and start your journey toward financial independence!
Aucun avis
2025.12.04 05:38
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 98 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Sentinel AI
30 USD par mois
33%
0
0
USD
133K
USD
14
61%
583
53%
100%
1.60
57.09
USD
13%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.