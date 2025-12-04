- Croissance
Trades:
583
Bénéfice trades:
311 (53.34%)
Perte trades:
272 (46.66%)
Meilleure transaction:
20 544.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-6 819.20 USD
Bénéfice brut:
88 114.42 USD (205 306 pips)
Perte brute:
-54 829.49 USD (90 833 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
30 (148.54 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
30 530.75 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
49.88%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
144
Temps de détention moyen:
23 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.84
Longs trades:
404 (69.30%)
Courts trades:
179 (30.70%)
Facteur de profit:
1.61
Rendement attendu:
57.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
283.33 USD
Perte moyenne:
-201.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-4 166.55 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7 235.99 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
18.50%
Prévision annuelle:
223.59%
Algo trading:
61%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4 464.59 USD
Maximal:
18 137.06 USD (12.48%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
12.54% (18 225.33 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.30% (7 068.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|106
|GBPUSD
|71
|XAUUSD
|66
|EURGBP
|44
|SP500
|43
|USDCAD
|36
|EURJPY
|28
|USDJPY
|28
|AUS200
|23
|AUDJPY
|20
|NZDUSD
|17
|AUDCAD
|17
|EURCHF
|17
|AUDUSD
|10
|XTIUSD
|9
|AUDNZD
|9
|EURAUD
|8
|CHFJPY
|7
|CADCHF
|6
|CADJPY
|5
|STOXX50E
|2
|USDSGD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|USDNOK
|1
|EURSEK
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|UK100
|1
|WS30
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|4.5K
|GBPUSD
|-4.1K
|XAUUSD
|44K
|EURGBP
|-2.4K
|SP500
|2.4K
|USDCAD
|-1K
|EURJPY
|535
|USDJPY
|-6.8K
|AUS200
|-3.2K
|AUDJPY
|18
|NZDUSD
|-160
|AUDCAD
|59
|EURCHF
|-1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-367
|XTIUSD
|-1.2K
|AUDNZD
|122
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|CHFJPY
|54
|CADCHF
|-239
|CADJPY
|908
|STOXX50E
|101
|USDSGD
|0
|GBPCAD
|-43
|USDNOK
|148
|EURSEK
|109
|GBPJPY
|39
|NZDJPY
|-54
|EURCAD
|65
|UK100
|-397
|WS30
|5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|-3K
|XAUUSD
|94K
|EURGBP
|-731
|SP500
|7.3K
|USDCAD
|-157
|EURJPY
|-5K
|USDJPY
|3.5K
|AUS200
|-1.9K
|AUDJPY
|3.9K
|NZDUSD
|-248
|AUDCAD
|-152
|EURCHF
|-1.5K
|AUDUSD
|297
|XTIUSD
|-313
|AUDNZD
|1.5K
|EURAUD
|2.7K
|CHFJPY
|815
|CADCHF
|-367
|CADJPY
|3.2K
|STOXX50E
|331
|USDSGD
|-158
|GBPCAD
|-186
|USDNOK
|6K
|EURSEK
|3.8K
|GBPJPY
|110
|NZDJPY
|-268
|EURCAD
|310
|UK100
|-183
|WS30
|2
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +20 544.48 USD
Pire transaction: -6 819 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +148.54 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4 166.55 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.18 × 39
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.31 × 4614
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.07 × 433
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.14 × 179
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.13 × 8
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.29 × 7
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.65 × 43
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.00 × 8
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.32 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.50 × 6
🚀 AI TRADER - AUTOMATED SYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
💡 Description:
High-performance trading signal based on advanced artificial intelligence that operates in multiple markets. Our algorithm analyzes market data in real-time, identifies lucrative opportunities, and executes trades with precision.
✨ Key Features:
• AI-Powered Analysis: Machine learning algorithms that adapt to changing market conditions
• 24/7 Automated Trading: Operates without manual intervention across global markets
• Advanced Risk Management: Dynamically optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels
• Multi-Asset Trading: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices
• Fast Execution: Minimal latency to maximize trading opportunities
• Verified Backtests: Results proven on historical data
📈 Advantages:
✓ Consistent performance across different market conditions
✓ Emotion-free trading decision-making
✓ Continuous monitoring without manual intervention
✓ Automatic risk diversification
✓ Precise and timely trading signals
🎯 Objective:
Provide access to a professional trading system that combines cutting-edge technology with proven strategies to maximize returns and minimize risks.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
All trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future results. Only invest what you can afford to lose.
📊 Account: Darwinex Live - 1:200 Leverage
Join our community of successful traders and start your journey toward financial independence!
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
33%
0
0
USD
USD
133K
USD
USD
14
61%
583
53%
100%
1.60
57.09
USD
USD
13%
1:200