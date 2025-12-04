- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
586
Profit Trade:
311 (53.07%)
Loss Trade:
275 (46.93%)
Best Trade:
20 544.48 USD
Worst Trade:
-6 819.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
88 114.42 USD (205 306 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-55 264.79 USD (91 068 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (148.54 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
30 530.75 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
49.88%
Ultimo trade:
41 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
147
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.81
Long Trade:
404 (68.94%)
Short Trade:
182 (31.06%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.59
Profitto previsto:
56.06 USD
Profitto medio:
283.33 USD
Perdita media:
-200.96 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-4 166.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7 235.99 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
17.30%
Previsione annuale:
209.86%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4 464.59 USD
Massimale:
18 137.06 USD (12.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.54% (18 225.33 USD)
Per equità:
5.30% (7 068.90 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|108
|GBPUSD
|72
|XAUUSD
|66
|EURGBP
|44
|SP500
|43
|USDCAD
|36
|EURJPY
|28
|USDJPY
|28
|AUS200
|23
|AUDJPY
|20
|NZDUSD
|17
|AUDCAD
|17
|EURCHF
|17
|AUDUSD
|10
|XTIUSD
|9
|AUDNZD
|9
|EURAUD
|8
|CHFJPY
|7
|CADCHF
|6
|CADJPY
|5
|STOXX50E
|2
|USDSGD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|USDNOK
|1
|EURSEK
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|UK100
|1
|WS30
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|4.1K
|GBPUSD
|-4.2K
|XAUUSD
|44K
|EURGBP
|-2.4K
|SP500
|2.4K
|USDCAD
|-1K
|EURJPY
|535
|USDJPY
|-6.8K
|AUS200
|-3.2K
|AUDJPY
|18
|NZDUSD
|-160
|AUDCAD
|59
|EURCHF
|-1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-367
|XTIUSD
|-1.2K
|AUDNZD
|122
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|CHFJPY
|54
|CADCHF
|-239
|CADJPY
|908
|STOXX50E
|101
|USDSGD
|0
|GBPCAD
|-43
|USDNOK
|148
|EURSEK
|109
|GBPJPY
|39
|NZDJPY
|-54
|EURCAD
|65
|UK100
|-397
|WS30
|5
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|934
|GBPUSD
|-3.1K
|XAUUSD
|94K
|EURGBP
|-731
|SP500
|7.3K
|USDCAD
|-157
|EURJPY
|-5K
|USDJPY
|3.5K
|AUS200
|-1.9K
|AUDJPY
|3.9K
|NZDUSD
|-248
|AUDCAD
|-152
|EURCHF
|-1.5K
|AUDUSD
|297
|XTIUSD
|-313
|AUDNZD
|1.5K
|EURAUD
|2.7K
|CHFJPY
|815
|CADCHF
|-367
|CADJPY
|3.2K
|STOXX50E
|331
|USDSGD
|-158
|GBPCAD
|-186
|USDNOK
|6K
|EURSEK
|3.8K
|GBPJPY
|110
|NZDJPY
|-268
|EURCAD
|310
|UK100
|-183
|WS30
|2
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +20 544.48 USD
Worst Trade: -6 819 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +148.54 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4 166.55 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.18 × 39
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.31 × 4614
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.07 × 433
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.14 × 179
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.13 × 8
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.29 × 7
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.65 × 43
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.00 × 8
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.32 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.50 × 6
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
🚀 AI TRADER - AUTOMATED SYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
💡 Description:
High-performance trading signal based on advanced artificial intelligence that operates in multiple markets. Our algorithm analyzes market data in real-time, identifies lucrative opportunities, and executes trades with precision.
✨ Key Features:
• AI-Powered Analysis: Machine learning algorithms that adapt to changing market conditions
• 24/7 Automated Trading: Operates without manual intervention across global markets
• Advanced Risk Management: Dynamically optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels
• Multi-Asset Trading: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices
• Fast Execution: Minimal latency to maximize trading opportunities
• Verified Backtests: Results proven on historical data
📈 Advantages:
✓ Consistent performance across different market conditions
✓ Emotion-free trading decision-making
✓ Continuous monitoring without manual intervention
✓ Automatic risk diversification
✓ Precise and timely trading signals
🎯 Objective:
Provide access to a professional trading system that combines cutting-edge technology with proven strategies to maximize returns and minimize risks.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
All trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future results. Only invest what you can afford to lose.
📊 Account: Darwinex Live - 1:200 Leverage
Join our community of successful traders and start your journey toward financial independence!
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
33%
0
0
USD
USD
133K
USD
USD
14
61%
586
53%
100%
1.59
56.06
USD
USD
13%
1:200