Simon Alex Rodriguez Saavedra

Sentinel AI

Simon Alex Rodriguez Saavedra
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 33%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
586
Profit Trade:
311 (53.07%)
Loss Trade:
275 (46.93%)
Best Trade:
20 544.48 USD
Worst Trade:
-6 819.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
88 114.42 USD (205 306 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-55 264.79 USD (91 068 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (148.54 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
30 530.75 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
49.88%
Ultimo trade:
41 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
147
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.81
Long Trade:
404 (68.94%)
Short Trade:
182 (31.06%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.59
Profitto previsto:
56.06 USD
Profitto medio:
283.33 USD
Perdita media:
-200.96 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-4 166.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7 235.99 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
17.30%
Previsione annuale:
209.86%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4 464.59 USD
Massimale:
18 137.06 USD (12.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.54% (18 225.33 USD)
Per equità:
5.30% (7 068.90 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 108
GBPUSD 72
XAUUSD 66
EURGBP 44
SP500 43
USDCAD 36
EURJPY 28
USDJPY 28
AUS200 23
AUDJPY 20
NZDUSD 17
AUDCAD 17
EURCHF 17
AUDUSD 10
XTIUSD 9
AUDNZD 9
EURAUD 8
CHFJPY 7
CADCHF 6
CADJPY 5
STOXX50E 2
USDSGD 2
GBPCAD 2
USDNOK 1
EURSEK 1
GBPJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
EURCAD 1
UK100 1
WS30 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 4.1K
GBPUSD -4.2K
XAUUSD 44K
EURGBP -2.4K
SP500 2.4K
USDCAD -1K
EURJPY 535
USDJPY -6.8K
AUS200 -3.2K
AUDJPY 18
NZDUSD -160
AUDCAD 59
EURCHF -1.1K
AUDUSD -367
XTIUSD -1.2K
AUDNZD 122
EURAUD 1.2K
CHFJPY 54
CADCHF -239
CADJPY 908
STOXX50E 101
USDSGD 0
GBPCAD -43
USDNOK 148
EURSEK 109
GBPJPY 39
NZDJPY -54
EURCAD 65
UK100 -397
WS30 5
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 934
GBPUSD -3.1K
XAUUSD 94K
EURGBP -731
SP500 7.3K
USDCAD -157
EURJPY -5K
USDJPY 3.5K
AUS200 -1.9K
AUDJPY 3.9K
NZDUSD -248
AUDCAD -152
EURCHF -1.5K
AUDUSD 297
XTIUSD -313
AUDNZD 1.5K
EURAUD 2.7K
CHFJPY 815
CADCHF -367
CADJPY 3.2K
STOXX50E 331
USDSGD -158
GBPCAD -186
USDNOK 6K
EURSEK 3.8K
GBPJPY 110
NZDJPY -268
EURCAD 310
UK100 -183
WS30 2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +20 544.48 USD
Worst Trade: -6 819 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +148.54 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4 166.55 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.18 × 39
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 4614
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 433
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.14 × 179
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.13 × 8
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.29 × 7
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.65 × 43
TickmillUK-Live
3.00 × 8
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.50 × 6
18 più
🚀 AI TRADER - AUTOMATED SYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

💡 Description:
High-performance trading signal based on advanced artificial intelligence that operates in multiple markets. Our algorithm analyzes market data in real-time, identifies lucrative opportunities, and executes trades with precision.

✨ Key Features:
• AI-Powered Analysis: Machine learning algorithms that adapt to changing market conditions
• 24/7 Automated Trading: Operates without manual intervention across global markets
• Advanced Risk Management: Dynamically optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels
• Multi-Asset Trading: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices
• Fast Execution: Minimal latency to maximize trading opportunities
• Verified Backtests: Results proven on historical data

📈 Advantages:
✓ Consistent performance across different market conditions
✓ Emotion-free trading decision-making
✓ Continuous monitoring without manual intervention
✓ Automatic risk diversification
✓ Precise and timely trading signals

🎯 Objective:
Provide access to a professional trading system that combines cutting-edge technology with proven strategies to maximize returns and minimize risks.

⚠️ Disclaimer:
All trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future results. Only invest what you can afford to lose.

📊 Account: Darwinex Live - 1:200 Leverage

Join our community of successful traders and start your journey toward financial independence!
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.04 05:38
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 98 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
