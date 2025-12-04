SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Sentinel AI
Simon Alex Rodriguez Saavedra

Sentinel AI

Simon Alex Rodriguez Saavedra
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
17 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 57%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
812
Gewinntrades:
428 (52.70%)
Verlusttrades:
384 (47.29%)
Bester Trade:
20 544.48 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-6 819.20 USD
Bruttoprofit:
125 976.85 USD (320 929 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-68 810.20 USD (176 209 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
30 (148.54 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
30 530.75 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
81.73%
Max deposit load:
69.28%
Letzter Trade:
41 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
46
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
20 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.15
Long-Positionen:
539 (66.38%)
Short-Positionen:
273 (33.62%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.83
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
70.40 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
294.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-179.19 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
18 (-2 490.72 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-7 235.99 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
20.62%
Jahresprognose:
252.73%
Algo-Trading:
64%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4 464.59 USD
Maximaler:
18 137.06 USD (12.48%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
12.54% (18 225.33 USD)
Kapital:
7.07% (11 128.50 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 175
EURUSD 131
GBPUSD 94
SP500 49
EURGBP 46
EURJPY 45
USDCAD 36
USDJPY 28
AUS200 26
EURCHF 22
AUDJPY 20
AUDCAD 20
EURAUD 17
NZDUSD 17
XTIUSD 11
AUDUSD 11
AUDNZD 9
CHFJPY 8
WS30 8
CADJPY 7
CADCHF 6
NDX 6
STOXX50E 4
UK100 4
USDSGD 2
GBPCAD 2
USDNOK 1
EURSEK 1
GBPJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
EURCAD 1
GBPMXN 1
AUDCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 73K
EURUSD 2.9K
GBPUSD -4K
SP500 2.7K
EURGBP -2.4K
EURJPY -37
USDCAD -1K
USDJPY -6.8K
AUS200 -3.1K
EURCHF -1.3K
AUDJPY 18
AUDCAD 203
EURAUD 162
NZDUSD -160
XTIUSD -1.3K
AUDUSD 107
AUDNZD 122
CHFJPY -47
WS30 -1.8K
CADJPY 923
CADCHF -239
NDX -1.2K
STOXX50E 128
UK100 -400
USDSGD 0
GBPCAD -43
USDNOK 148
EURSEK 109
GBPJPY 39
NZDJPY -54
EURCAD 65
GBPMXN -17
AUDCHF 111
NZDCAD 205
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 164K
EURUSD 104
GBPUSD -2.6K
SP500 7.4K
EURGBP -715
EURJPY -13K
USDCAD -157
USDJPY 3.5K
AUS200 -1.8K
EURCHF -1.6K
AUDJPY 3.9K
AUDCAD 19
EURAUD 1.2K
NZDUSD -248
XTIUSD -321
AUDUSD 789
AUDNZD 1.5K
CHFJPY 498
WS30 -109
CADJPY 3.2K
CADCHF -367
NDX -1.9K
STOXX50E 354
UK100 -221
USDSGD -158
GBPCAD -186
USDNOK 6K
EURSEK 3.8K
GBPJPY 110
NZDJPY -268
EURCAD 310
GBPMXN -29K
AUDCHF 70
NZDCAD 292
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +20 544.48 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -6 819 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +148.54 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 490.72 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 12
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.18 × 39
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 4620
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.05 × 195
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 433
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.13 × 8
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.29 × 7
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.65 × 43
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
3.00 × 8
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.50 × 6
🚀 AI TRADER - AUTOMATED SYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

💡 Description:
High-performance trading signal based on advanced artificial intelligence that operates in multiple markets. Our algorithm analyzes market data in real-time, identifies lucrative opportunities, and executes trades with precision.

✨ Key Features:
• AI-Powered Analysis: Machine learning algorithms that adapt to changing market conditions
• 24/7 Automated Trading: Operates without manual intervention across global markets
• Advanced Risk Management: Dynamically optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels
• Multi-Asset Trading: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices
• Fast Execution: Minimal latency to maximize trading opportunities
• Verified Backtests: Results proven on historical data

📈 Advantages:
✓ Consistent performance across different market conditions
✓ Emotion-free trading decision-making
✓ Continuous monitoring without manual intervention
✓ Automatic risk diversification
✓ Precise and timely trading signals

🎯 Objective:
Provide access to a professional trading system that combines cutting-edge technology with proven strategies to maximize returns and minimize risks.

⚠️ Disclaimer:
All trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future results. Only invest what you can afford to lose.

📊 Account: Darwinex Live - 1:200 Leverage

Join our community of successful traders and start your journey toward financial independence!
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.04 05:38
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 98 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Sentinel AI
30 USD pro Monat
57%
0
0
USD
157K
USD
17
64%
812
52%
82%
1.83
70.40
USD
13%
1:200
Kopieren

