Trades insgesamt:
812
Gewinntrades:
428 (52.70%)
Verlusttrades:
384 (47.29%)
Bester Trade:
20 544.48 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-6 819.20 USD
Bruttoprofit:
125 976.85 USD (320 929 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-68 810.20 USD (176 209 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
30 (148.54 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
30 530.75 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
81.73%
Max deposit load:
69.28%
Letzter Trade:
41 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
46
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
20 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.15
Long-Positionen:
539 (66.38%)
Short-Positionen:
273 (33.62%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.83
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
70.40 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
294.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-179.19 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
18 (-2 490.72 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-7 235.99 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
20.62%
Jahresprognose:
252.73%
Algo-Trading:
64%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4 464.59 USD
Maximaler:
18 137.06 USD (12.48%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
12.54% (18 225.33 USD)
Kapital:
7.07% (11 128.50 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|175
|EURUSD
|131
|GBPUSD
|94
|SP500
|49
|EURGBP
|46
|EURJPY
|45
|USDCAD
|36
|USDJPY
|28
|AUS200
|26
|EURCHF
|22
|AUDJPY
|20
|AUDCAD
|20
|EURAUD
|17
|NZDUSD
|17
|XTIUSD
|11
|AUDUSD
|11
|AUDNZD
|9
|CHFJPY
|8
|WS30
|8
|CADJPY
|7
|CADCHF
|6
|NDX
|6
|STOXX50E
|4
|UK100
|4
|USDSGD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|USDNOK
|1
|EURSEK
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|GBPMXN
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|73K
|EURUSD
|2.9K
|GBPUSD
|-4K
|SP500
|2.7K
|EURGBP
|-2.4K
|EURJPY
|-37
|USDCAD
|-1K
|USDJPY
|-6.8K
|AUS200
|-3.1K
|EURCHF
|-1.3K
|AUDJPY
|18
|AUDCAD
|203
|EURAUD
|162
|NZDUSD
|-160
|XTIUSD
|-1.3K
|AUDUSD
|107
|AUDNZD
|122
|CHFJPY
|-47
|WS30
|-1.8K
|CADJPY
|923
|CADCHF
|-239
|NDX
|-1.2K
|STOXX50E
|128
|UK100
|-400
|USDSGD
|0
|GBPCAD
|-43
|USDNOK
|148
|EURSEK
|109
|GBPJPY
|39
|NZDJPY
|-54
|EURCAD
|65
|GBPMXN
|-17
|AUDCHF
|111
|NZDCAD
|205
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|164K
|EURUSD
|104
|GBPUSD
|-2.6K
|SP500
|7.4K
|EURGBP
|-715
|EURJPY
|-13K
|USDCAD
|-157
|USDJPY
|3.5K
|AUS200
|-1.8K
|EURCHF
|-1.6K
|AUDJPY
|3.9K
|AUDCAD
|19
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|NZDUSD
|-248
|XTIUSD
|-321
|AUDUSD
|789
|AUDNZD
|1.5K
|CHFJPY
|498
|WS30
|-109
|CADJPY
|3.2K
|CADCHF
|-367
|NDX
|-1.9K
|STOXX50E
|354
|UK100
|-221
|USDSGD
|-158
|GBPCAD
|-186
|USDNOK
|6K
|EURSEK
|3.8K
|GBPJPY
|110
|NZDJPY
|-268
|EURCAD
|310
|GBPMXN
|-29K
|AUDCHF
|70
|NZDCAD
|292
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +20 544.48 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -6 819 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +148.54 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 490.72 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 12
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.18 × 39
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.31 × 4620
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.05 × 195
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.07 × 433
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.13 × 8
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.29 × 7
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.65 × 43
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|3.00 × 8
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.32 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.50 × 6
🚀 AI TRADER - AUTOMATED SYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
💡 Description:
High-performance trading signal based on advanced artificial intelligence that operates in multiple markets. Our algorithm analyzes market data in real-time, identifies lucrative opportunities, and executes trades with precision.
✨ Key Features:
• AI-Powered Analysis: Machine learning algorithms that adapt to changing market conditions
• 24/7 Automated Trading: Operates without manual intervention across global markets
• Advanced Risk Management: Dynamically optimized stop-loss and take-profit levels
• Multi-Asset Trading: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices
• Fast Execution: Minimal latency to maximize trading opportunities
• Verified Backtests: Results proven on historical data
📈 Advantages:
✓ Consistent performance across different market conditions
✓ Emotion-free trading decision-making
✓ Continuous monitoring without manual intervention
✓ Automatic risk diversification
✓ Precise and timely trading signals
🎯 Objective:
Provide access to a professional trading system that combines cutting-edge technology with proven strategies to maximize returns and minimize risks.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
All trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future results. Only invest what you can afford to lose.
📊 Account: Darwinex Live - 1:200 Leverage
Join our community of successful traders and start your journey toward financial independence!
