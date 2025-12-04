- Growth
Trades:
1 372
Profit Trades:
882 (64.28%)
Loss Trades:
490 (35.71%)
Best trade:
4 387.12 USD
Worst trade:
-10 391.25 USD
Gross Profit:
231 212.51 USD (6 496 963 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83 417.71 USD (88 937 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
72 (20 534.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20 534.52 USD (72)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
74.75%
Max deposit load:
153.98%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
258
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.32
Long Trades:
979 (71.36%)
Short Trades:
393 (28.64%)
Profit Factor:
2.77
Expected Payoff:
107.72 USD
Average Profit:
262.15 USD
Average Loss:
-170.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
100 (-1 223.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20 167.50 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
88.33%
Algo trading:
30%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 293.15 USD
Maximal:
20 192.25 USD (14.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.87% (20 184.00 USD)
By Equity:
25.07% (52 416.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|687
|NDX
|266
|GBPUSD
|89
|WS30
|64
|USDCAD
|53
|EURUSD
|44
|AUDUSD
|40
|USDCHF
|28
|NZDUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|17
|EURJPY
|10
|AUDJPY
|9
|CHFJPY
|7
|CADJPY
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|150K
|NDX
|13K
|GBPUSD
|-306
|WS30
|115
|USDCAD
|-184
|EURUSD
|-89
|AUDUSD
|-76
|USDCHF
|-45
|NZDUSD
|-38
|USDJPY
|185
|EURJPY
|-405
|AUDJPY
|-32
|CHFJPY
|-225
|CADJPY
|-42
|GBPJPY
|84
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|123K
|NDX
|18K
|GBPUSD
|-1.6K
|WS30
|211
|USDCAD
|-475
|EURUSD
|-142
|AUDUSD
|-42
|USDCHF
|15
|NZDUSD
|67
|USDJPY
|1K
|EURJPY
|-1.2K
|AUDJPY
|-49
|CHFJPY
|-636
|CADJPY
|-102
|GBPJPY
|310
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
|0.40 × 1765
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.04 × 157
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 453
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.57 × 7
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.33 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.83 × 40
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.19 × 37
This is a strategy that combines manual and EA trading. It is recommended to trade 0.01 lot size on $1000 account. This account combines numerous strategy (short term and long term) strategy to achieve profitability. It scalps reversal and follows the trend.
