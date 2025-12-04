SignalsSections
Abiodun Akeem Badmos

Abbeyfx MyDarwin EA

Abiodun Akeem Badmos
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 148%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 372
Profit Trades:
882 (64.28%)
Loss Trades:
490 (35.71%)
Best trade:
4 387.12 USD
Worst trade:
-10 391.25 USD
Gross Profit:
231 212.51 USD (6 496 963 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83 417.71 USD (88 937 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
72 (20 534.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20 534.52 USD (72)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
74.75%
Max deposit load:
153.98%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
258
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.32
Long Trades:
979 (71.36%)
Short Trades:
393 (28.64%)
Profit Factor:
2.77
Expected Payoff:
107.72 USD
Average Profit:
262.15 USD
Average Loss:
-170.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
100 (-1 223.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20 167.50 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
88.33%
Algo trading:
30%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 293.15 USD
Maximal:
20 192.25 USD (14.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.87% (20 184.00 USD)
By Equity:
25.07% (52 416.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 687
NDX 266
GBPUSD 89
WS30 64
USDCAD 53
EURUSD 44
AUDUSD 40
USDCHF 28
NZDUSD 19
USDJPY 17
EURJPY 10
AUDJPY 9
CHFJPY 7
CADJPY 5
GBPJPY 4
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 150K
NDX 13K
GBPUSD -306
WS30 115
USDCAD -184
EURUSD -89
AUDUSD -76
USDCHF -45
NZDUSD -38
USDJPY 185
EURJPY -405
AUDJPY -32
CHFJPY -225
CADJPY -42
GBPJPY 84
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 123K
NDX 18K
GBPUSD -1.6K
WS30 211
USDCAD -475
EURUSD -142
AUDUSD -42
USDCHF 15
NZDUSD 67
USDJPY 1K
EURJPY -1.2K
AUDJPY -49
CHFJPY -636
CADJPY -102
GBPJPY 310
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 387.12 USD
Worst trade: -10 391 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 72
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +20 534.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 223.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.40 × 1765
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.04 × 157
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 453
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.57 × 7
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.33 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.83 × 40
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.19 × 37
18 more...
This is a strategy that combines manual and EA trading. It is recommended to trade 0.01 lot size on $1000 account. This account combines numerous strategy (short term and long term) strategy to achieve profitability. It scalps reversal and follows the trend. 
No reviews
2025.12.18 23:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 22:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 18:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 07:06
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.17 17:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 15:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 21:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 20:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 01:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.04 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 01:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 01:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Abbeyfx MyDarwin EA
100 USD per month
148%
0
0
USD
248K
USD
6
30%
1 372
64%
75%
2.77
107.72
USD
25%
1:200
