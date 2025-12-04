SignalsSections
Gold and Yen Strategic Swing

0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -15%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
17 (34.00%)
Loss Trades:
33 (66.00%)
Best trade:
207.00 USD
Worst trade:
-160.92 USD
Gross Profit:
2 950.09 USD (67 782 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 469.18 USD (73 052 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 490.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 490.02 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
31.36%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
38 (76.00%)
Short Trades:
12 (24.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-10.38 USD
Average Profit:
173.53 USD
Average Loss:
-105.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 123.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 123.27 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-15.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 262.39 USD
Maximal:
1 262.39 USD (37.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.13% (1 262.39 USD)
By Equity:
6.73% (191.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 41
EURJPY 3
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 34
EURJPY -111
AUDJPY -100
NZDJPY 91
CADJPY -106
CHFJPY -101
GBPJPY -102
USDCHF -124
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.4K
EURJPY -500
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
CHFJPY -500
GBPJPY -500
USDCHF -350
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +207.00 USD
Worst trade: -161 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 490.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 123.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 18
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
291 more...
Description: This strategy is engineered to capture high-volatility moves in XAUUSD (Gold) and major JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs. Unlike scalping systems that are sensitive to spread and slippage, this is a robust Swing Trading system designed to ride significant market trends.

Key Performance Metrics:

  • Solid Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1.6. We prioritize quality over quantity. Every winning trade covers losses and adds profit.

  • Deep Market Analysis: With an average TP of 335 Pips and SL of 221 Pips, the strategy filters out market noise and focuses on true directional momentum.

  • Win Rate: Stable at ~55%, ensuring consistent growth over the long term.

Risk Disclosure: This is a trend-following system. It performs exceptionally well during trending markets (record: 17 consecutive wins) but requires patience during consolidation phases (max consecutive losses observed: 13). Strict money management is highly recommended (low risk per trade) to weather volatility.

No reviews
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 00:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 00:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
