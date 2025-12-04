信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Gold and Yen Strategic Swing
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold and Yen Strategic Swing

0条评论
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -12%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
55
盈利交易:
19 (34.54%)
亏损交易:
36 (65.45%)
最好交易:
207.00 USD
最差交易:
-160.92 USD
毛利:
3 340.51 USD (77 782 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 762.10 USD (77 552 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (1 490.02 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 490.02 USD (8)
夏普比率:
-0.03
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
31.36%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
-0.33
长期交易:
42 (76.36%)
短期交易:
13 (23.64%)
利润因子:
0.89
预期回报:
-7.67 USD
平均利润:
175.82 USD
平均损失:
-104.50 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-1 123.27 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 123.27 USD (11)
每月增长:
-12.40%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 262.39 USD
最大值:
1 262.39 USD (37.13%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
37.13% (1 262.39 USD)
净值:
6.73% (191.07 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 242
EURJPY -111
CHFJPY -212
AUDJPY -100
NZDJPY 91
CADJPY -106
GBPJPY -102
USDCHF -124
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 3.6K
EURJPY -500
CHFJPY -1K
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
GBPJPY -500
USDCHF -350
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +207.00 USD
最差交易: -161 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 11
最大连续盈利: +1 490.02 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 123.27 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 18
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2

Description: This strategy is engineered to capture high-volatility moves in XAUUSD (Gold) and major JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs. Unlike scalping systems that are sensitive to spread and slippage, this is a robust Swing Trading system designed to ride significant market trends.

Key Performance Metrics:

  • Solid Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1.6. We prioritize quality over quantity. Every winning trade covers losses and adds profit.

  • Deep Market Analysis: With an average TP of 335 Pips and SL of 221 Pips, the strategy filters out market noise and focuses on true directional momentum.

  • Win Rate: Stable at ~55%, ensuring consistent growth over the long term.

Risk Disclosure: This is a trend-following system. It performs exceptionally well during trending markets (record: 17 consecutive wins) but requires patience during consolidation phases (max consecutive losses observed: 13). Strict money management is highly recommended (low risk per trade) to weather volatility.

没有评论
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 00:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 00:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
复制

