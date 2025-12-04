SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Gold and Yen Strategic Swing
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold and Yen Strategic Swing

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
14
Bénéfice trades:
3 (21.42%)
Perte trades:
11 (78.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
207.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-125.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
603.54 USD (14 160 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 159.08 USD (30 431 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (396.54 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
396.54 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.29
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.90%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-1.00
Longs trades:
10 (71.43%)
Courts trades:
4 (28.57%)
Facteur de profit:
0.52
Rendement attendu:
-39.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
201.18 USD
Perte moyenne:
-105.37 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-416.42 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-416.42 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-16.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
555.54 USD
Maximal:
555.54 USD (16.34%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.17% (90.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -556
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -16K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +207.00 USD
Pire transaction: -125 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +396.54 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -416.42 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Description: This strategy is engineered to capture high-volatility moves in XAUUSD (Gold) and major JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs. Unlike scalping systems that are sensitive to spread and slippage, this is a robust Swing Trading system designed to ride significant market trends.

Key Performance Metrics:

  • Solid Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1.6. We prioritize quality over quantity. Every winning trade covers losses and adds profit.

  • Deep Market Analysis: With an average TP of 335 Pips and SL of 221 Pips, the strategy filters out market noise and focuses on true directional momentum.

  • Win Rate: Stable at ~55%, ensuring consistent growth over the long term.

Risk Disclosure: This is a trend-following system. It performs exceptionally well during trending markets (record: 17 consecutive wins) but requires patience during consolidation phases (max consecutive losses observed: 13). Strict money management is highly recommended (low risk per trade) to weather volatility.

Aucun avis
2025.12.04 00:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 00:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
