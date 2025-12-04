シグナルセクション
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold and Yen Strategic Swing

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
レビュー0件
4週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -15%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
56
利益トレード:
19 (33.92%)
損失トレード:
37 (66.07%)
ベストトレード:
207.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-160.92 USD
総利益:
3 340.51 USD (77 782 pips)
総損失:
-3 863.10 USD (79 552 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
8 (1 490.02 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 490.02 USD (8)
シャープレシオ:
-0.04
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
31.36%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
16
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
-0.41
長いトレード:
43 (76.79%)
短いトレード:
13 (23.21%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.86
期待されたペイオフ:
-9.33 USD
平均利益:
175.82 USD
平均損失:
-104.41 USD
最大連続の負け:
11 (-1 123.27 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 123.27 USD (11)
月間成長:
-15.37%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1 262.39 USD
最大の:
1 262.39 USD (37.13%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
37.13% (1 262.39 USD)
エクイティによる:
8.69% (258.91 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 141
EURJPY -111
CHFJPY -212
AUDJPY -100
NZDJPY 91
CADJPY -106
GBPJPY -102
USDCHF -124
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 1.6K
EURJPY -500
CHFJPY -1K
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
GBPJPY -500
USDCHF -350
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +207.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -161 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 8
最大連続の負け: 11
最大連続利益: +1 490.02 USD
最大連続損失: -1 123.27 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 18
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
291 より多く...
Description: This strategy is engineered to capture high-volatility moves in XAUUSD (Gold) and major JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs. Unlike scalping systems that are sensitive to spread and slippage, this is a robust Swing Trading system designed to ride significant market trends.

Key Performance Metrics:

  • Solid Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1.6. We prioritize quality over quantity. Every winning trade covers losses and adds profit.

  • Deep Market Analysis: With an average TP of 335 Pips and SL of 221 Pips, the strategy filters out market noise and focuses on true directional momentum.

  • Win Rate: Stable at ~55%, ensuring consistent growth over the long term.

Risk Disclosure: This is a trend-following system. It performs exceptionally well during trending markets (record: 17 consecutive wins) but requires patience during consolidation phases (max consecutive losses observed: 13). Strict money management is highly recommended (low risk per trade) to weather volatility.

レビューなし
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 00:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 00:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
