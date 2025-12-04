Description: This strategy is engineered to capture high-volatility moves in XAUUSD (Gold) and major JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs. Unlike scalping systems that are sensitive to spread and slippage, this is a robust Swing Trading system designed to ride significant market trends.

Key Performance Metrics:

Solid Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1.6. We prioritize quality over quantity. Every winning trade covers losses and adds profit.

Deep Market Analysis: With an average TP of 335 Pips and SL of 221 Pips , the strategy filters out market noise and focuses on true directional momentum.

Win Rate: Stable at ~55%, ensuring consistent growth over the long term.

Risk Disclosure: This is a trend-following system. It performs exceptionally well during trending markets (record: 17 consecutive wins) but requires patience during consolidation phases (max consecutive losses observed: 13). Strict money management is highly recommended (low risk per trade) to weather volatility.