SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Gold and Yen Strategic Swing
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold and Yen Strategic Swing

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
14
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 (21.42%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
11 (78.57%)
En iyi işlem:
207.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-125.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
603.54 USD (14 160 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 159.08 USD (30 431 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (396.54 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
396.54 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.29
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.90%
En son işlem:
11 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-1.00
Alış işlemleri:
10 (71.43%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (28.57%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.52
Beklenen getiri:
-39.68 USD
Ortalama kâr:
201.18 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-105.37 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-416.42 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-416.42 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-16.34%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
555.54 USD
Maksimum:
555.54 USD (16.34%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.17% (90.17 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -556
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -16K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +207.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -125 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +396.54 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -416.42 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
194 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Description: This strategy is engineered to capture high-volatility moves in XAUUSD (Gold) and major JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs. Unlike scalping systems that are sensitive to spread and slippage, this is a robust Swing Trading system designed to ride significant market trends.

Key Performance Metrics:

  • Solid Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1.6. We prioritize quality over quantity. Every winning trade covers losses and adds profit.

  • Deep Market Analysis: With an average TP of 335 Pips and SL of 221 Pips, the strategy filters out market noise and focuses on true directional momentum.

  • Win Rate: Stable at ~55%, ensuring consistent growth over the long term.

Risk Disclosure: This is a trend-following system. It performs exceptionally well during trending markets (record: 17 consecutive wins) but requires patience during consolidation phases (max consecutive losses observed: 13). Strict money management is highly recommended (low risk per trade) to weather volatility.

İnceleme yok
2025.12.04 00:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 00:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Gold and Yen Strategic Swing
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
1
0%
14
21%
100%
0.52
-39.68
USD
3%
1:50
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.