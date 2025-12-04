SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Gold and Yen Strategic Swing
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold and Yen Strategic Swing

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 comentários
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -15%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
56
Negociações com lucro:
19 (33.92%)
Negociações com perda:
37 (66.07%)
Melhor negociação:
207.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-160.92 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 340.51 USD (77 782 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 863.10 USD (79 552 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (1 490.02 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 490.02 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.04
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
31.36%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
16
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
-0.41
Negociações longas:
43 (76.79%)
Negociações curtas:
13 (23.21%)
Fator de lucro:
0.86
Valor esperado:
-9.33 USD
Lucro médio:
175.82 USD
Perda média:
-104.41 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-1 123.27 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 123.27 USD (11)
Crescimento mensal:
-15.37%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 262.39 USD
Máximo:
1 262.39 USD (37.13%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
37.13% (1 262.39 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.69% (258.91 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 141
EURJPY -111
CHFJPY -212
AUDJPY -100
NZDJPY 91
CADJPY -106
GBPJPY -102
USDCHF -124
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 1.6K
EURJPY -500
CHFJPY -1K
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
GBPJPY -500
USDCHF -350
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +207.00 USD
Pior negociação: -161 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 11
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 490.02 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 123.27 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 18
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
291 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

Description: This strategy is engineered to capture high-volatility moves in XAUUSD (Gold) and major JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs. Unlike scalping systems that are sensitive to spread and slippage, this is a robust Swing Trading system designed to ride significant market trends.

Key Performance Metrics:

  • Solid Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1.6. We prioritize quality over quantity. Every winning trade covers losses and adds profit.

  • Deep Market Analysis: With an average TP of 335 Pips and SL of 221 Pips, the strategy filters out market noise and focuses on true directional momentum.

  • Win Rate: Stable at ~55%, ensuring consistent growth over the long term.

Risk Disclosure: This is a trend-following system. It performs exceptionally well during trending markets (record: 17 consecutive wins) but requires patience during consolidation phases (max consecutive losses observed: 13). Strict money management is highly recommended (low risk per trade) to weather volatility.

Sem comentários
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 00:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 00:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Gold and Yen Strategic Swing
30 USD por mês
-15%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
4
0%
56
33%
100%
0.86
-9.33
USD
37%
1:50
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.