Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold and Yen Strategic Swing

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
3 (21.42%)
Loss Trade:
11 (78.57%)
Best Trade:
207.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-125.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
603.54 USD (14 160 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 159.08 USD (30 431 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (396.54 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
396.54 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.29
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.86%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
10 (71.43%)
Short Trade:
4 (28.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.52
Profitto previsto:
-39.68 USD
Profitto medio:
201.18 USD
Perdita media:
-105.37 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-416.42 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-416.42 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-16.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
555.54 USD
Massimale:
555.54 USD (16.34%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
1.61% (45.73 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -556
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -16K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +207.00 USD
Worst Trade: -125 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +396.54 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -416.42 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
194 più
Description: This strategy is engineered to capture high-volatility moves in XAUUSD (Gold) and major JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs. Unlike scalping systems that are sensitive to spread and slippage, this is a robust Swing Trading system designed to ride significant market trends.

Key Performance Metrics:

  • Solid Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1.6. We prioritize quality over quantity. Every winning trade covers losses and adds profit.

  • Deep Market Analysis: With an average TP of 335 Pips and SL of 221 Pips, the strategy filters out market noise and focuses on true directional momentum.

  • Win Rate: Stable at ~55%, ensuring consistent growth over the long term.

Risk Disclosure: This is a trend-following system. It performs exceptionally well during trending markets (record: 17 consecutive wins) but requires patience during consolidation phases (max consecutive losses observed: 13). Strict money management is highly recommended (low risk per trade) to weather volatility.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.04 00:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 00:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
