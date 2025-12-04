SeñalesSecciones
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold and Yen Strategic Swing

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 comentarios
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -15%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
56
Transacciones Rentables:
19 (33.92%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
37 (66.07%)
Mejor transacción:
207.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-160.92 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
3 340.51 USD (77 782 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 863.10 USD (79 552 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (1 490.02 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 490.02 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.04
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
31.36%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
16
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.41
Transacciones Largas:
43 (76.79%)
Transacciones Cortas:
13 (23.21%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.86
Beneficio Esperado:
-9.33 USD
Beneficio medio:
175.82 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-104.41 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-1 123.27 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 123.27 USD (11)
Crecimiento al mes:
-15.37%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 262.39 USD
Máxima:
1 262.39 USD (37.13%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
37.13% (1 262.39 USD)
De fondos:
8.69% (258.91 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
EURJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 141
EURJPY -111
CHFJPY -212
AUDJPY -100
NZDJPY 91
CADJPY -106
GBPJPY -102
USDCHF -124
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 1.6K
EURJPY -500
CHFJPY -1K
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
GBPJPY -500
USDCHF -350
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +207.00 USD
Peor transacción: -161 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 11
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 490.02 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 123.27 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 18
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
otros 291...
Description: This strategy is engineered to capture high-volatility moves in XAUUSD (Gold) and major JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs. Unlike scalping systems that are sensitive to spread and slippage, this is a robust Swing Trading system designed to ride significant market trends.

Key Performance Metrics:

  • Solid Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1.6. We prioritize quality over quantity. Every winning trade covers losses and adds profit.

  • Deep Market Analysis: With an average TP of 335 Pips and SL of 221 Pips, the strategy filters out market noise and focuses on true directional momentum.

  • Win Rate: Stable at ~55%, ensuring consistent growth over the long term.

Risk Disclosure: This is a trend-following system. It performs exceptionally well during trending markets (record: 17 consecutive wins) but requires patience during consolidation phases (max consecutive losses observed: 13). Strict money management is highly recommended (low risk per trade) to weather volatility.

2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 00:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 00:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
