Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Gold and Yen Strategic Swing
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

Gold and Yen Strategic Swing

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 отзывов
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -18%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
51
Прибыльных трейдов:
17 (33.33%)
Убыточных трейдов:
34 (66.67%)
Лучший трейд:
207.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-160.92 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 950.09 USD (67 782 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 549.98 USD (75 052 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (1 490.02 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 490.02 USD (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.06
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
31.36%
Последний трейд:
17 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
20
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
-0.48
Длинных трейдов:
39 (76.47%)
Коротких трейдов:
12 (23.53%)
Профит фактор:
0.83
Мат. ожидание:
-11.76 USD
Средняя прибыль:
173.53 USD
Средний убыток:
-104.41 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
11 (-1 123.27 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 123.27 USD (11)
Прирост в месяц:
-17.64%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 262.39 USD
Максимальная:
1 262.39 USD (37.13%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
37.13% (1 262.39 USD)
По эквити:
6.73% (191.07 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
EURJPY 3
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -47
EURJPY -111
AUDJPY -100
NZDJPY 91
CADJPY -106
CHFJPY -101
GBPJPY -102
USDCHF -124
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD -4.4K
EURJPY -500
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
CHFJPY -500
GBPJPY -500
USDCHF -350
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +207.00 USD
Худший трейд: -161 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 11
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 490.02 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 123.27 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MaxrichGroup-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 18
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
еще 291...
Description: This strategy is engineered to capture high-volatility moves in XAUUSD (Gold) and major JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs. Unlike scalping systems that are sensitive to spread and slippage, this is a robust Swing Trading system designed to ride significant market trends.

Key Performance Metrics:

  • Solid Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:1.6. We prioritize quality over quantity. Every winning trade covers losses and adds profit.

  • Deep Market Analysis: With an average TP of 335 Pips and SL of 221 Pips, the strategy filters out market noise and focuses on true directional momentum.

  • Win Rate: Stable at ~55%, ensuring consistent growth over the long term.

Risk Disclosure: This is a trend-following system. It performs exceptionally well during trending markets (record: 17 consecutive wins) but requires patience during consolidation phases (max consecutive losses observed: 13). Strict money management is highly recommended (low risk per trade) to weather volatility.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 00:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 00:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
